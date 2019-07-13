Beth Chapman’s Kids Reveal What They’ve Learned From Their Late Mother

Beth Chapman’s kids have revealed what they’ll remember most about their mom in a tearful interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m definitely going to take away how determined and how passionate she was,” her daughter Bonnie said. “I’ve started to see myself blossom into a mini Beth, and I’m really glad I could take away her ferocity, just take away so much from her, and I feel like I’m so blessed to have her in my life.

As for what she’ll miss the most about her mom, Bonnie gave a heartwarming answer.

“…I’m definitely going to miss her laugh — that’s something that when it did come, it was like bells, and it really made the whole family happy,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beth Chapman, wife and fellow bounty hunter to Duane “Dog” Chapman, passed away on June 26 after a lengthy battle with throat cancer. She was 51-years-old. She leaves behind a loving husband and four children: Bonnie, Cecily, and Garry Chapman, plus Dominic Davis. As The Heavy notes, Cecily and Dominic are from previous relationships.

Beth and Duane became famous thanks to their popular reality show, Dog the Bounty Hunter, which spawned two spin-off shows: Dog and Beth: On the Hunt and Dog’s Most Wanted.

During the interview, Garry revealed that he wanted to follow in his parents’ footsteps and get into law enforcement, but he wants to become a cop. He also shared that his dad was initially against the idea but that Beth was more supportive.

“My dad was like, ‘Hello, no, you’re not being a cop,’ when I first was adamant about it,” he said. “But she (Beth) was, like, always accepting it and she gave me the confidence, you know, ‘Go be a volunteer,’ and, you know, do that kind of stuff.”

Chapman’s death led to an outpouring of grief from Dog The Bounty Hunter fans.

As Pop Culture reports, the final memorial service for Beth Chapman will be held on Saturday afternoon in Aurora, Colorado. The service is expected to begin at 2 pm PST and is scheduled to last for two hours. It will be held at the Heritage Christian Center, a “megachurch” in Aurora just outside of Denver. The event will be open to fans and will be live-streamed.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Real Housewives Of Atlanta and The Facts Of Life alum Kim Fields has been involved in the coordination of the service, as she’s a member of the church and has experience in the entertainment industry. The service will likely be led by Heritage Christian Center’s pastors, husband and wife team Dennis and Michele Leonard.