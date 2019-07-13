Watch Villareal CF Vs. West Bromwich Albion Live Stream: Club Friendly As Season Openers Approach, Start Time

With their English Football League Championship opener just three weeks out, West Bromwich Albion travel to Spain to start their preseason against La Liga side Villareal.

The summer international tournaments have not yet wound to close, and the conclusion of the 2018-2019 league campaigns is barely in the rear-view mirror. But West Bromwich Albion open their second straight season in the English Football League Championship in only three weeks time, per The Independent. With that date looming, and new manager Slavin Bilić in place for less than a month, the Baggies travel to the tiny town of La Nucia where they will take on last season’s Spanish La Liga 14th-place finishers Villareal CF in a friendly match that will live stream from Camilo Cano.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Villareal CF Vs. West Bromwich Albion opening pre-season friendly of the 2019-2020 season, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Saturday, July 13. The club friendly will take place at the 3,000-seat Estadio Camilo Cano, in the Spanish town of La Nucía.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 6 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 10 a.m. Pacific. Fans in Brazil can log in to the live stream at 2 p.m. Brasília Time on Saturday.

West Brom missed out on promotion back to the Premier League after a year in the second tier by nothing more than a penalty shootout that sent Aston Villa into the Championship promotion playoff final, according to The Guardian. Making the pill even harder to swallow, Villa went on to defeat Derby County to earn a place in the top tier.

Bilić returns to coaching in the English League after taking a job in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad of the Saudi Pro League last season. But after only five months, the former West Ham United boss got handed a pink slip by his Saudi bosses, as the Croatian news site Klix reported. After three months of unemployment, he was named West Brom manager, and the former Croatia defender makes his debut on Saturday.

To watch a free live stream of the Saturday Villareal CF Vs. West Bromwich Albion La Liga vs. EFL Championship showdown, log in to ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV service provider login credentials, and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

To watch the Villareal CF Vs. West Bromwich Albion match live stream for free without those credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the international club friendly streamed live at no charge. Note that while Sling TV offers ESPN3 as part of its regular package, YouTube TV viewers will need to use their newly acquired login credentials to sign in to the ESPN app or website to access ESPN3.

In Spain, Información TV will live stream the pre-season opening club friendly.

ESPN Brazil will stream the game in that South American country. In other South and Central American countries, as well as Mexico, ESPN International will live stream the Cup final. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Yellow Submarine vs. Baggies club friendly, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or live stream offered for the Villareal CF Vs. West Bromwich Albion friendly match. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.