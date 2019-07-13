Viral Video Shows How Much Smoother Barack Obama Handled A Pesky Fly Than Donald Trump

When it comes to dealing with flies, Barack Obama may have the advantage over Donald Trump.

A video this week showed the 45th President of the United States flustered as what appeared to be a small fly pestered him during a statement to reporters. As Indy100 noted, Trump flailed at the pesky bug, flapping his hands as he admonished the insect.

“Whoops! How did a fly get into the White House?” Trump said to laughs from the room. “I don’t like it. I don’t like flies! I don’t like flies.”

While Donald Trump may have reacted to an unwelcome fly with humor, a viral video from Barack Obama’s presidency showed that he responded with swift and deadly force. In an interview with CNBC in 2009, Obama was bothered by a fly that wouldn’t leave him alone, even prompting the attention of the interviewer.

Barack Obama was in no mood to put up with the fly, slapping his wrist a few times before gathering deadly concentration and delivering a fatal swat.

“Nice!” the reporter said.

“Now, where were we? That was pretty impressive wasn’t it?” Obama responded. “I got the sucker!”

Video combining the two incidents has spread across social media this week, garnering thousands of views and some discussion about the different approaches used by Trump and Obama.

“Are we advocating a fly swatting championship to choose the winner?” one person commented on Twitter.

How Trump deals with a fly vs How Obama totally owned a fly https://t.co/yUFuh5szI5 — The Independent (@Independent) July 13, 2019

This is not the first time a viral video has compared the differences between Trump and Obama. Earlier this year, a producer for the news outlet NowThis News put together a cut showing the way Fox News covered Trump compared to Obama, in several instances praising Trump for actions that Obama was criticized for during during his time in office.

Loading...

Trump: “How did a fly get into the White House? I don’t like flies” Dunno ????????‍♀️ #HeroFly pic.twitter.com/zfjec1MyGX — ????sylvie (@SassyGirlBoss) July 12, 2019

That included the frequent barbs directed toward Obama for going golfing, which seemed to be a pet peeve of many Fox News on-air personalities, though they dropped the objection to the pastime once Trump took office and started golfing at a rate higher than any modern American president. Trump had repeatedly promised on the 2016 campaign trail that he would not have any time for golf if he won the presidency, and would not take any vacations, either. To date, Trump has golfed a total of 193 times and spent the majority of weekends at his luxury properties.

Donald Trump made no promises about whether he would kill flies, but seems to opt for the pacifist approach.