‘Big Brother 21’ Spoilers: Third Whacktivity Winner Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

The third Whacktivity competition of the season has come to a conclusion in the Big Brother house. Live feeds Twitter account Big Brother Daily caught all the aftermath following the competition, and the winner just couldn’t keep their victory a secret. The Panic Whacktivity competition followed the Nightmare and Chaos themed challenges, with the winners being Ovi Kabir and Jack Matthews, respectively.

The Panic competition involved cockroaches and some sort of a puzzle. The players, which included Christie Murphy, Nick Maccarone, Analyse Talavera, and Jessica Milagros, had to figure out a phrase which ended up being “Don’t meet Julie on eviction night.” Christie and Jessica were the only two players who figured out the phrase before time was maxed out. The victory ultimately went to Christie, who finished quicker than Jessica.

Christie immediately told alliance member Tommy Bracco that she won the competition, and was given the diamond power of veto. This power can be used at one of the next four veto meetings and can be done anonymously. While discussing the power with Tommy, Christie was interrupted when Jack entered the room. The duo quickly changed the subject and no more detail was given on the diamond POV.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

The diamond POV was introduced in Season 4 and later appeared in Season 12 and on Big Brother: Over The Top. The power allows the houseguest to override the regular POV winner and remove someone from the block and put up their own replacement nominee. This means the HOH is not in charge of who goes up should someone be taken down and this could drastically change the game.

In this season, however, since Christie won the power and is a member of the Gr8ful alliance, this, in all likelihood, won’t shake things up too drastically. The only way the diamond POV could throw the house for a loop is if Christie decides she doesn’t like the route Gr8ful is taking and decides to throw a wrench in their plan.

At this time, only Tommy knows that Christie has the power. Jack told Christie that he won the so-called chaos power, and she ultimately told Tommy. Ovi told Jack and Jackson Michie about his win. Winners of the Whacktivity Competition were allowed to keep their victories a secret, but it looks like that strategy was abandoned.

Big Brother airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST, and Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.