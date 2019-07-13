Dean Unglert Is Reportedly Up To His Old Shenanigans During The New Season Of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Dean Unglert was once a fan favorite of the 'Bachelor' franchise, but later earned himself the reputation of a player during 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

Dean Unglert was a fan favorite during Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette. He was charming, sweet, and clearly in love with Lindsay. When Lindsay eventually sent him home due to a stronger connection with some of the other men, he was heartbroken.

Nevertheless, he was granted a second chance to find love during the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise. It was there that he found himself pulled between two different women, each one with strong feelings for him. He couldn’t seem to decide whether it was Danielle “D-Lo” Lombard or Kristina Schulman who held his heart.

In the end, he was unable to make a choice between the two and ended up stringing both of them along on for the majority of the season. Unglert is set to make yet another appearance during the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise and is expected to again make some of his past mistakes, according to Cinema Blend.

Following Unglert’s rather unfortunate season on Bachelor in Paradise, he had the chance to redeem himself during Bachelor Winter Games. It was there he met Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy and hit it off. Unfortunately, the couple split after only four months of dating. According to reality television blogger Reality Steve, Unglert now has his sights sets on Caelynn Miller-Keyes during the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. Miller-Keyes was a fan favorite of Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, but was sent home as Underwood ultimately was in love with another woman.

According to Reality Steve, Unglert struggles to make a commitment in regards to Miller-Keyes, just as he had struggled to do with some of the women in his past. His indecisiveness ultimately stands in the way between a budding romance involving Miller-Keyes and Connor Saeli, a fan favorite from Hannah Brown’s ongoing season of The Bachelorette.

“At the third rose ceremony, Dean gave his rose to Caelynn then left. Didn’t see a relationship progressing past the show. Connor S. came in and asked out Caelynn and things were going well until Dean returned, said he wanted to be with Caelynn, and Caelynn left with Dean.”

Reality Steve also suggests that Unglert will run into Kristina Schulman once again in paradise, but that the two do not get romantically involved this time around.

We don’t yet know whether or not Miller-Keyes is currently dating Unglert, but her recent Instagram post had some fans making guesses about who she could do be alluding to. In the photo, she poses joyfully holding a cup of iced coffee.

“Coffee isn’t the only thing that makes me this happy,” was her cryptic caption.