’90 Day Fiancé’: Jay Smith ‘Going Crazy’ In ICE Detention While Facing Possible Deportation

Jay Smith, whose real name is Conroy St. Christopher Smith, is currently having a hard time holding on to his sanity while in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to a report from The Blast.

Smith appeared on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? with his estranged wife, Ashley Martson. The couple met while Martson was on vacation in Jamaica and began a long-distance relationship after the mother-of-two returned to the United States. During a trip back to the island, Smith proposed to Martson and the couple began the process of moving Smith to America, which included applying for the K-1 visa and getting married within the given 90-day period.

After the couple married, Smith was caught talking to other women on dating apps and later cheated on Martson with one of his tattoo clients while working at a local barbershop. After filing for divorce from Smith, the couple’s relationship grew tense and Martson ended up filing a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against Smith, after claiming he broke into her home while she was on vacation. She also informed authorities that Smith’s stay in the country was now considered illegal because she never applied for his green card.

Smith violated the PFA and turned himself over to the police, who then released him into the custody of ICE. His friend, Kayla O’Brien, has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for his legal fees, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

O’Brien has also been sharing updates on Smith’s well-being while in the ICE detention center.

“He said it is hard in lockup because he’s never done anything like this before,” her latest update explained. “[He said] sometimes you feel you are going crazy, but he has been able to stay so positive due to the amazing support of his family and friends.”

O’Brien went on to say that Smith is totally grateful for the support he has been receiving from fans and friends.

Loading...

“He is so thankful and appreciative and you can always hear it in his voice, he knows how hard we are working for him,” she continued. “It’s been a wild, emotional ride, but he is most definitely hanging in there.”

She also noted that the date of Smith’s court hearing has been rescheduled from July 10 to July 17.

Meanwhile, Martson is convinced that Smith will be deported on August 7 and believes the deportation will be “payback” for all the things he’s done during their relationship, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Fans of the pair can watch the rest of their story unfold on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays.