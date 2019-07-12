Michael Strahan’s Twin Daughters Hit Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards Orange Carpet With Their Dad

Good Morning America and Strahan and Sara host Michael Strahan hit the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards show this week and he brought two very special guests with him. Strahan’s twin daughters Isabella and Sophia walked the orange carpet with him and it looks like the family had a blast.

Fans of Strahan’s have seen and heard about Isabella and Sophia over the years, but the twins have not necessarily been brought up in the spotlight as much as some other celebrity kids have been. Those who followed Michael during his years on Live! alongside Kelly Ripa will remember stories he would share about the girls when they were still little. However, they are looking quite grown up now and fans loved seeing them at the Nickelodeon event this week with their dad.

People details that the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards show was filmed Thursday night in Los Angeles. Strahan hosted the event and E! News noted that nominees included powerhouse female athletes such as soccer star Alex Morgan, tennis players Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams, skier Lindsey Vonn, gymnast Simone Biles, and snowboarder Chloe Kim in the category of Favorite Female Athlete.

The Favorite Male Athlete category included golfer Tiger Woods, NFL player Tom Brady, NBA stars Stephen Curry and LeBron James, soccer star Lionel Messi, and baseball player Bryce Harper.

Strahan wasn’t the only one to bring kids along to meet some of these sports greats. Ciara and Russell Wilson had kids tagging along, and baby Kaavia joined mom Gabrielle Union and dad Dwayne Wade. In addition, Lonzo Ball held daughter Zoey as he hit the orange carpet.

Hollywood Life notes that Isabella and Sophia joined dad Michael last year for this event as well. However, Strahan and his ex-wife work hard to give the twins a “normal” life to the extent they can, so hitting up entertainment industry events isn’t the norm for them. The twin teens tend to travel a lot, but their Instagram posts show they are also involved in typical teen activities like horseback riding and volleyball.

Strahan has four children, and 14-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia are from Michael’s second marriage. The Cheat Sheet details that Strahan and Jean Muggli got married in 1999 and the twins were born in 2004. Unfortunately, Michael and Jean divorced in 2006. The former football player and morning show host also has a daughter, Tanita, and son, Michael Jr., from his first marriage to Wanda Hutchins.

It looks like Michael Strahan’s twin daughters Sophia and Isabella had a blast hitting the orange carpet with their dad Thursday night for the Nickelodeon event. Fans who have followed stories about the girls for years cannot believe how grown up they are now, and it looks like they have become lovely young ladies who enjoyed getting a little goofy with their dad as they were photographed.