‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Shocks Tyler Cameron Ahead Of Fantasy Suites, Spoilers Reveal

The chemistry between Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron has been sizzling-hot all season on The Bachelorette. Spoilers tease that this intense physical connection that Hannah and Tyler have developed will actually come up as a potential issue during their upcoming date in Greece in Episode 9. Will Hannah decide not to do an overnight with Tyler over this?

A new sneak peek from People suggests that could become the case. The clip shows Hannah and Tyler having dinner, which would typically come mid-way through a date at this stage of filming. The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that Brown and Cameron will have a very steamy daytime portion of their date and it seems he will be ready to admit that he has completely fallen for her and is ready to propose.

However, The Bachelorette spoilers hint that Hannah may feel that she had let her physical attraction to Tyler become too dominant in developing their relationship. Brown will tell Cameron that she becomes captivated by being around him and that their relationship has been fun and easy.

Hannah will note that while all of that is great, she wants to make sure that there is more between them and she has found that sometimes she has to remind herself to reset and step back with him sometimes. Tyler looks attentive and serious as he listens to what Hannah is saying, and soon, this turns to talk of that fantasy suite invitation.

The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Hannah will say that she doesn’t want to go into the fantasy suite, and that is where the clip ends. Does Brown really stop the date at this point, deciding not to spend that extra time overnight with Cameron? Fans are already buzzing across social media over this, but they may not want to let themselves worry too much yet.

Unfortunately, it looks like fans will have to wait until Monday night to see what happens next in this conversation. It is possible that Hannah and Tyler will wrap up their date in Greece at this point, but it doesn’t seem likely that will be the case.

What seems likely to come next is that Hannah may talk to Tyler about how she wants to use the fantasy suite to do more than get intimate. She may tell him that she wants the two of them to take advantage of that alone time, without cameras, to really get to know one another better on other levels and it seems certain that he would be happy to agree to this.

The overnights episode is expected to have a fair amount of drama incorporated, as The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that Hannah and Luke Parker will finally hit the point of no return in their complicated dynamic. As for Tyler Cameron, whether he gets to hit the fantasy suite with Hannah Brown or not, he won’t be heading home quite yet.