Reese Witherspoon Drives Fans Wild With Throwback Instagram Snap

Reese Witherspoon drove fans wild after she posted a throwback snap to Instagram which recalled a titular moment from her film career, one that set her on the path to superstardom.

The actress shared an iconic photo of herself and longtime pal Selma Blair from the set of their 1999 film hit Cruel Intentions, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of release this summer. The actresses would later go on to star alongside one another in the film hit Legally Blonde, where they went head to head as Harvard Law School rivals.

The throwback photo thrilled fans of the actresses, who have each gained great success in their professional lives. Witherspoon won an Academy Award for her role as June Carter Cash in the film Walk the Line. She currently produces and stars in the HBO smash Big Little Lies.

Blair, who is currently battling Multiple Sclerosis, uses her social media accounts to shed a light on the disease and the challenges and blessings it has presented in her life. She stars in the Netflix series Another Life.

Blair noted to her former co-star in the comments section of the photo that she wouldn’t mind a small role in Big Little Lies, noting that she doesn’t have to do anything but get a spot “in the doorway” in the background. Blair further commented on Witherspoon’s social media post by stating to her pal, “You are such a driven force of power and it has changed me for the better. Thanks for all the weekend food. Now I need some Draper James. I named my walker Sunny. Reminded me of your southern charm.”

Fans responded quickly to Blair’s comments, some remarking that her openness and honesty regarding her battle with MS is inspiring to others who called her a “warrior.”

The longtime friends met on the set of Cruel Intentions. The twisted plot of the flick, which struck a chord with moviegoers, told the story of two vicious step-siblings of an elite Manhattan prep school who made a wager: to deflower the new headmaster’s daughter before the start of term. Also starring in the 90s dark teen drama were Sarah Michelle Gellar, Joshua Jackson, Tara Reid and Ryan Phillippe, Witherspoon’s first husband and the father of two of her children Deacon and Ava.

Loading...

It was during Legally Blonde that the spectacular dynamic between Witherspoon and Blair could really be seen, as they worked together seamlessly in the battle between their characters as they vied for the love of one man. In the end, the characters realized that their love and admiration for each other transcended the young man they were after and their relationship survived while their love interest fell by the wayside.

Big Little Lies airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO. Another Life currently streams on Netflix.