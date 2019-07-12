‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, July 11: Xander Decides To Leave Town

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, July 11 features Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) not backing down. Xander was determined to go to the police with the evidence that he had gathered. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) urged him to go to do so, but warned that he could also kiss Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) goodbye. He claimed that both Zoe and her dad would spend some serious time in jail. Zoe begged Xander to keep quiet, per She Knows Soaps. However, Xander wanted her to come with him to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

When Thomas opined that everyone would be better off if he kept the secret, Xander lost his temper. He yelled at Thomas, asking, “What about Emma?” He then turned to Zoe and gave her an ultimatum. Either they tell Hope and Liam together, or he would leave L.A. Zoe wanted to go back to London with him, but Xander said that he could not be with her if she insisted on keeping the secret. Zoe decided to keep quiet, and with that, the decision was made.

“Goodbye, Zoe,” Xander said and left the room. Thomas followed Xander and threatened him. Xander warned Thomas that, if anything happened to Zoe, he would take all his evidence to the police.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Xander issues a heartbreaking ultimatum to Zoe. pic.twitter.com/V9ovzgl925 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 11, 2019

At Forrester Creations, the Logan sisters tried to convince Hope that she was making a mistake. Katie (Heather Tom) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) pointed out that she could still be there for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) without having to marry Thomas. Katie warned Hope that she could not marry someone if her heart was not in it. Hope said that her heart was in it for the little boy’s sake. She also tried to convince her mother, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), that she was doing this because she wanted to be a mom. Douglas would allow her to be exactly that, and he also made her happy.

Loading...

Later, Thomas arrived at Hope’s cabin. He wanted to know if she had showed off her engagement ring that day. Hope affirmed that the ring had got a lot of attention. Thomas tried to kiss Hope, but she pulled away. Thomas wanted to celebrate together, but Hope wanted to wait until after they were married. She also first wanted to tell Douglas the news.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps and casting news.