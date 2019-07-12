Jenelle Evans Responds To Claims That She Made Up Dog Incident ‘For Publicity’

On Thursday, it was announced that the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office had closed their investigation in regards to Jenelle Evans’ dog Nugget. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the sheriff’s office stated that they had not found any “physical evidence to validate that an animal had been fatally injured” on Jenelle’s property and that her husband, David Eason, would not be facing charges in the incident. Reportedly, Jenelle had made up the story for “publicity.” While it would seem like the story would end there, it took another twist yesterday after the statement was released. Jenelle Evans spoke out on Twitter and to The Hollywood Gossip and says the story is “not true.”

On Twitter, a fan tweeted Jenelle an article with a headline saying Jenelle made up the dog incident story for publicity. The fan asked the mom of three if that was true and she replied that it was not.

“Definitely NOT. My story will be published soon. These police are crooked AF,” Jenelle claimed.

Jenelle then spoke out to The Hollywood Gossip and claims she never made a report against her husband and that she didn’t make up the story as a publicity stunt.

She later took to Twitter and seemed to want to move on from the past incidents in her life.

“Just let it go and let me live my life. What happened in my life is now my past. I’m moving on, you should too.”

It isn’t just the dog incident that Jenelle likely wants to move on from. She has also been dealing with the drama surrounding the recent custody case that she and David Eason dealt with. The couple lost custody of their children back in May and spent weeks in and out of court fighting for their return. Before the Fourth of July weekend, the children were returned to their care and the case against them dismissed. That hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling, though, and Jenelle took to Twitter to warn her followers about the “rumors” going around about her.

“Rumors are rumors. Don’t believe any tweets made by anyone about this court case. People are so mad now they are making up more stories that never happened. My story will he told soon,” she wrote.

It is unclear where her story will be told, but it likely won’t be on Teen Mom 2. MTV cut ties with the mom of three earlier this year and have already named a replacement for her. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle reportedly plans on having her own show in the future. A Teen Mom source explained Jenelle had been documenting her ordeal. Reportedly, Jenelle hasn’t said where the footage will air, but it will not be on MTV.