Fans Clap Back At Miley Cyrus’ Statements Regarding ‘Unique & Complex’ Marriage To Liam Hemsworth ‘

In the latest issue of Elle Magazine, Miley Cyrus called her 7-month marriage to Liam Hemsworth “complex” and “unique” accompanied by a series of statements which led fans to clap back on her beliefs, feeling they were unoriginal and at times, insulting to their own life choices.

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married,” remarked Miley in the Elle interview.

“But my relationship is unique,” she stated, as reported by E! Entertainment Television. “And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f**king apron cooking dinner?”

She also noted that while she still attracted to women, her relationship with the handsome actor is the one that fulfills her personally, calling Liam the person who has her back “the most.”

The former Disney star also clapped back at haters who pigeonhole a woman who feels she has to have children, stating that if you don’t want to you become pregnant you could be called a woman incapable of love. Instead, she would like to see women realize that they have to love themselves first before they take a chance at having a child of their own. She also said that she feels that until the planet is in a better place she would not even think of bringing her own child into the world.

Fans clapped back at Miley’s statements regarding her relationship by remarking her comments were indicative of today’s modern relationships between young people who are more fluid in their sexuality and beliefs than their parents and grandparents.

Others realized that while it was not revolutionary of Miley to state that she would not be home in an apron cooking, some of her fans said that if they chose to cook for their family and remain a homemaker that their life choice shouldn’t be criticized. Still, many fans feel that she is entitled to her opinion and if the decisions they couple are making within their relationship work for them, it is no one else’s place to judge.

Miley Cyrus will drop her newest album titled She Is Miley Cyrus, a planned rollout with three six-song EPs, which will eventually each be packaged as an album with a slightly different name reported Forbes.

The August issue of Elle hits newsstands July 23.