Farrah Abraham Speaks Out About Former ‘Teen Mom’ Co-Star Amber Portwood And Jenelle Evans

Farrah Abraham may no longer be apart of the Teen Mom franchise, but she took some time to comment on her former co-star, Amber Portwood’s, latest legal drama. She also weighed in on the recent drama surrounding former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans when TMZ caught up with Farrah on Thursday, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup

First, she was asked about Amber’s latest arrest to which Farrah didn’t seem too surprised about.

“Well I’m not trying to be mean but I pretty much saw it coming. Amber doesn’t have custody of Leah and I’m pretty sure even though she’s trying her hardest to be a great mom and have a new opportunity to being a mom, she’s probably lost custody of her new child. She’s just not good in relationships. I don’t know, maybe being on Teen Mom hasn’t made her tougher or made her learn her lesson.”

Farrah and Amber have quite the past together. Although they no longer work together, the last time they shared a stage together at a Teen Mom reunion, things did not go well. After Farrah made a comment about Amber’s then-boyfriend Matt Baier, Amber stormed the stage and attempted to take a swing at Farrah.

Farrah left Teen Mom OG in 2018. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she has talked about potentially going back to the show in the future if she were to be asked. Most recently, Bristol Palin left the show after one season. As a result, the cast is down to four members, but Mackenzie McKee is reportedly being added to the cast on a temporary basis at the end of the season.

Amber Portwood isn’t the only one who has had some legal troubles recently. Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has also been dealing with legal drama. She had her children removed from her custody and spent weeks in and out of court in an effort to regain custody. Last week, her children were placed back in her care. Farrah shared her thoughts on Jenelle and her current situation as well.

“I really feel like Jenelle has chosen a bad relationship over her kids and I feel really awful for her kids for that. I do wish Jenelle all the best, but again, she’s making all the wrong choices. Like, she shouldn’t stand with a man who shoots her dog.”

The drama surrounding Jenelle and David Eason’s dog incident seemingly came to a close on Thursday when it was reported that the investigation against David had been closed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office revealed that they had investigated the incident, but that they were closing the investigation and that no charges would be filed against David.

Following the dog incident drama, Jenelle was let go from Teen Mom 2. She had been sharing her life on the show for nearly a decade, starting with a Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. Farrah was introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant and later appeared on Teen Mom OG.