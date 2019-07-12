‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer Opens Up About Scott Kluth Split, Addresses Rumors Of A Fake Breakup

Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Klluth split earlier this year.

Tinsley Mortimer has truly split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Scott Kluth.

While a number of Mortimer’s Real Housewives of New York City stars have been skeptical about whether or not the couple actually parted ways during Season 11, Mortimer said during a recent taping of the After Show that she and Kluth are most definitely not dating and denied the “conspiracy theory” of her cast mates.

“It’s so frustrating because actually, my dog Bambi had died and I wasn’t around the girls right after Miami that much and I think it just started to get this whole thing brewing,” Mortimer explained.

On an episode of The Real Housewives of New York City weeks ago, Mortimer assured her co-stars that she wasn’t secretly dating Kluth after Dorinda Medley suggested that the two of them had some sort of “arrangement” with one another. However, in her own After Show taping, Medley said she believed Mortimer and Kluth were keeping their relationship under wraps to avoid their romance becoming a hot topic on the show. Meanwhile, as Mortimer alleged, Kluth was supposedly allowing her access to his money by keeping his “credit cards open.”

Sonja Morgan also weighed in on Mortimer’s potential arrangement with Kluth and suggested that he was paying for some of her expenses so she would continue to travel with him.

In response to the claims of an arrangement, Mortimer said that because of her extensive history with Kluth, an arrangement would not be something she’d be open to. She also noted that if she and Kluth simply had an arrangement, she wouldn’t have been caught crying her eyes out during a circus scene that aired earlier this season.

In February, after years of on and off, Us Weekly magazine confirmed Mortimer and Kluth’s latest breakup.

According to the report, Mortimer returned to the world of dating after her and Kluth’s breakup but wasn’t yet locked down to someone new.

“The breakup with Scott was heartbreaking for her,” the source claimed. “All of Tinsley’s friends are trying to set her up with guys, but no one serious yet.”

Since their split, Mortimer has been linked to Billy Bush but denied they were dating on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week.

To see more of Mortimer and her co-stars, tune into the second part of the three-part Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 next Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.