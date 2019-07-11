Is Camille Grammer Throwing Shade At Dorit Kemsley And Her Financial Trouble With Twitter ‘Likes’?

Camille Grammer 'liked' a series of posts amid Dorit Kemsley's financial struggles.

Is Camille Grammer using her Twitter account to throw shade at her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Dorit Kemsley?

According to a July 11 report from Hollywood Life, Grammer “liked” a series of tweets from fans about money after a bank account belonging to the swimsuit designer was frozen amid the financial struggles she and husband Paul “PK” Kemsley continue to face.

As the outlet explained, Kemsley’s account was frozen because of a $1.2 million lawsuit against her husband.

In one of Grammer’s Twitter “likes,” a fan said that if Kemsley was curious about the way in which Grammer got her money, she should Google “Grammnet Productions,” which Grammer reportedly owns 50 percent of. According to the report, the company belongs to Grammer’s ex-husband, Kelsey Grammer, and produced several shows in the 1990s and 2000s, including Medium.

In a second tweet “liked” by Grammer, a Twitter user included the “#NoPrenup” hashtag.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Grammer and Kemsley came to blows over their finances during an episode of Season 9 last month and during their conversation, Grammer’s questions about Kemsley’s financial issues turned into questions about Grammer’s own finances.

During the show, Kemsley suggested that Grammer was only well-off because of the money she received in her divorce settlement when she and Kelsey split.

Also during the season, Grammer accused Kemsley and her husband of owing someone “very, very close” to her almost $1 million, although she didn’t say who.

During a taping of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show in June, Kemsley attempted to defend herself against the ongoing lawsuits that have been filed against her and her husband over the past several years and said that much of what people are reading about took place many, many years ago.

“PK’s affairs, and whoever’s coming out trying to say he owes him money, that is from another lifetime ago,” she alleged. “It’s way before me, it’s way before his bankruptcy. It’s at the height — and unfortunately, when you become public they come out of the woodworks and that’s exactly what’s happening.”

Kemsley went on to say that there was “far more” to her and PK’s story than people realized and because a number of the lawsuits against them are ongoing, she is not allowed to discuss them.

To see more of Grammer, Kemsley, and their co-stars, tune into the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion, which begins airing next Tuesday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.