‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Victor’s Condition Worsens

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, July 12, brings a painful flashback for Billy as he finds one of Delia’s dolls. Plus, Nikki finally spills the beans about Victor to a shocked Victoria.

Billy (Jason Thompson) feels haunted by the past, according to SheKnows Soaps. Since finding Adam (Mark Grossman) at Delia’s grave and learning Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is still alive, Billy has struggled. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) being back in town doing Adam’s dirty work isn’t helping Billy either. When Chloe texts Billy to check up on Kevin, he drops by the Chancellor estate and doesn’t find Kevin, but he does see Delia’s old doll, which hurts him tremendously. He assumes that Kevin and Esther (Kate Linder) want to show it to Bella.

Later, when Billy goes back, he asks for Delia’s doll, and he has a flashback of his daughter laughing, which is both beautiful and extremely painful since she’s no longer here. No matter what he does, Billy blames Adam for Delia’s death, and between getting the gun and now this flashback of Delia, it looks like Billy is on a collision course will danger that could end up with some serious, life-long consequences if he’s unable to get help and manage his grief again.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will spill a stunning secret. She confides in Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about the side effects that Victor (Eric Braeden) is experiencing as a result of the experimental treatment he’s undergoing to help with his rare blood disease. So far, Victor’s memory lapses have been manageable, but Victoria worries about what might happen should Victor’s mental state deteriorate to an unmanageable level. For now, Nikki will choose to focus on what is happening instead of borrowing worry.

However, when Victor has another public episode with the bartender at Society, it becomes clear that people will talk soon — if they aren’t already — about Victor’s forgetfulness. Jack (Peter Bergman) has already noted it, and he even asked Billy about it. Neither Victor nor Victoria will want any negativity surrounding Victor for fear that it will hurt Newman Enterprises.

While Nikki feels the side effects will be temporary, Victor worries that they’ll stick around forever. Nikki wants them to stay near the Ranch instead of going about in public, and Victor feels like they have to face what’s happening to him and make a plan for the future. No matter what happens, Nikki vows to stick by her husband.