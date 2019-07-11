Amber Portwood’s Brother Shawn Defends ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star After Latest Arrest

News of Amber Portwood’s arrest for domestic battery has Teen Mom OG fans shocked. The mom-of-two was arrested in the early morning hours of July 5 after an alleged disagreement with her live-in boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, turned into a situation that left Amber’s boyfriend contacting police and Amber being arrested.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber allegedly struck Andrew with a shoe while he was holding their 1-year-old son, James. However, it is also alleged that a machete was involved and that while Andrew was locked in a room with the couple’s son, Amber reportedly struck the door with the machete before police arrived.

Now, her brother Shawn Portwood is speaking out about his sister’s ordeal and is coming to her defense, according to In Touch Weekly.

“Stay tuned for the surprise ending. Everything’s not always all it’s cracked up to be,” Portwood tweeted on July 9.

According to the report, he also responded to a fan and said there was a lot of “fabrication done.” He also said there is evidence that will come out.

After Amber’s latest arrest, fans have drawn similarities between this arrest and her past arrest for domestic violence against Gary Shirley in 2011. However, Shawn continued to support his sister despite her past and suggested the way she is being judged by fans is not fair.

“I am being honest. And because of her past you all immediately jump to the first thing that sounds like something she could possibly do because it fits your Narrative of who she is. I’m not saying she’s perfect but I know what she did and what she did not do. And it’s not fair.”

Amber Portwood has been sharing her life on Teen Mom OG for a decade. She was first introduced to fans on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant where she found out she was pregnant with her first child, a daughter. The show has followed her ups and downs over the last decade. At one point, Amber spent 17 months in prison before being released in 2013. Since then, Amber worked hard to turn her life around.

The Teen Mom OG star met Andrew Glennon in 2017. Shortly after they announced their relationship, it was revealed the couple was expecting a baby together. Amber gave birth to her son James, her second child, in May 2018. The couple recently celebrated their son’s first birthday, an event that was shown on the new season of Teen Mom OG.