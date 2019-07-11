Spoilers For Friday’s ‘General Hospital’: Shiloh’s Stunned & Furious As The Test Results On Wiley Cause Chaos

General Hospital spoilers tease that Friday’s episode may finally bring about a major revelation in the baby swap story that will wreak havoc throughout Port Charles. It may take a while before the entire truth about Wiley’s paternity is known, but previews hint that the wheels are finally, truly, in motion after a year filled with secrets.

Viewers watched during Thursday’s show as Shiloh got the call that the DNA test he sneakily ran on Wiley had been finished. He ran into Lucas and got a bit ahead of himself when he made it seem that he expected Wiley to be in his custody immediately upon opening the test results.

Of course, as fans know, the test results will not tell Shiloh what he expected. Wiley isn’t his biological son and General Hospital spoilers suggest that he will not take this news well.

The sneak peek for the episode airing on Friday, July 12, reveals that there apparently will be some sort of physical altercation involving Shiloh. It seems likely that this could involve Lucas, as that is who was standing next to Shiloh as he took the envelope with the DNA results.

Shiloh will point and say that he wants “this man” arrested and viewers will have to tune in Friday to see what leads up to this. Does Shiloh open the results and see that they say Wiley is not his biological son? Does he accuse Lucas of perhaps fixing the test results and the two attack one another? Or, could this physical altercation happen before that envelope is opened, thus pushing out the big reveal a bit longer?

Whatever happens at that moment, it seems that those test results should be enough to finally turn everything upside down with this baby saga. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Lucas will be quite shaken during Friday’s show and he will lean on Sam for support. At this point, however, it’s not clear whether Lucas is upset over all Shiloh said to him before getting the DNA results or by what happens next.

Not only is Shiloh facing a shocker when the DNA results reveal that Wiley is not his son, but Obrecht has slipped and told Franco just enough to raise suspicions. He and Elizabeth are trying to make sense out of what Liesl revealed and General Hospital spoilers have hinted that Harmony’s newfound connection with Nelle will figure into all of this soon too.

Next week, Shiloh will be feeling desperate. General Hospital spoilers tease that he will be growing impatient as he tries to get to his son and the week of July 15 is shaping up to be a wild one. Will these DNA results finally blow up this baby swap drama? Fans are hoping so and they cannot wait to see Shiloh learn that Wiley isn’t his son after all.