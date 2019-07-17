The Queen Is Hiring A New Chef Who Will Only Make $27K, But Can Live In Buckingham Palace

Interested candidates only have until July 28th to get their resume up to date.

Can you cook food that’s fit for a queen? Want to live in some fancy digs?

When you’re pounding the pavement, Buckingham Palace might be the next location on your job hunt. The royal household is looking for a “Demi Chef de Partie,” which is an assistant that helps the head chef, and acts like a line chef. The candidate will be expected to prepare food at a station in the palace as well as the other royal residences, such as Balmoral and Holyrood.

The Master of the Household’s Office posted a full-time job on the royal household’s job board.

Meals will be provided on the job, and there is the option to actually live in the palace. That last bit comes with an unspecified salary adjustment.

Despite the lavish living quarters, the successful candidate will only get a salary of £22,000, which is approximately $37,000. If they you the live-in option, that means means it will be even less.

According to The Glass Door, the average salary for a sous chef in London is around £27,000.

The posting states that the highest standards will be applied. The most qualified candidate should be creative, and have worked at a high-end kitchen.

“As you’d expect, standards are exceptionally high here, and every day is busy, so you’ll need to be an ambitious and qualified chef,” the ad said.

Yui Mok / Getty Images

They’re looking for a team player who communicates well, can meet deadlines but pays close attention to detail.

“Working with quality ingredients and alongside skilled colleagues, your role will be diverse, rotating through all sections of the kitchen,” the posting read.

In return they household is willing to offer “a unique and stimulating work environment” with benefits. The new chef will get a pension and a “comprehensive benefits package,” which includes a whopping 33 vacation days.

Buckingham Palace has hosted many state banquets, including the one in June for President Donald Trump. It has been assumed that the new chef position would include catering for this type of affair, according to The Daily Mail.

Former palace chef Darren McGrady posted the job opening, noting that the turnover seems to be high.

The Queen is once again looking for a new chef. They don't seem to last long these days. https://t.co/iVnXttbUbK — The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) July 17, 2019

Loading...

McGrady, who cooked for the royal family for 15 years, previously revealed to Recipes Plus that the queen’s preferred snack is a chocolate biscuit cake, and that she eats a piece of it every day.

The salary itself is drawing some derision on Twitter.

22k a year – that is how much The Grifter spends on one outfit. Just let that sink in. Someone's entire year of hard work. Buckingham Palace is seeking a £22k chef to prepare 'diverse menus' https://t.co/O5u7tJ70d4 via @Femail — Ginge & Cringe (@WriteOnBananas) July 17, 2019

If you’re interested, you have until July 28 to get your resume in tip-top shape.