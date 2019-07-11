Hoda Kotb Thrills Fans With Dance Challenge Video

Hoda Kotb is the latest celebrity to accept the “dance or donate” challenge, and her fans absolutely loved the video she shared in which she dances to raise awareness for cancer.

The challenge is for Dance or Donate, an organization that is looking to raise awareness and funds to help the United Cancer Front on its mission to find a cure for cancer.

Kotb dedicated the video to cancer survivor Leah Still, the daughter of Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still, before she began busting a move to the country song “Old Town Road,” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Fans loved everything about the video, and many fans could not help but comment on Kotb’s seemingly boundless energy.

“love you Hoda your energy and spirit is phenomenal,” one fan said.

“Love you, HK! Always keeping kids with cancer in your heart,” another one wrote.

“Love it, the essence of living your best life,” one follower pointed out.

“You are amazing!! Luv It!! Dance Hoda Dance!!” one fan said.

“just LOVE your joyous spirit!!!” said another.

“Hoda you are the best! This made my morning,” said one follower.

“You are seriously amazing!!! An amazing woman, and amazing cause!! I love everything about this!!!” another fan wrote.

“You are one big ray of sunshine!! Love you Hoda!!” one follower said.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen a happier person on Earth than you Hoda!! You rock,” wrote another.

“THIS IS THE BEST THING EVER,” said another follower.

The Today Show co-anchor also challenged Savanah Guthrie, Jennifer Lopez and Thomas Rhett to accept the challenge and dance for cancer awareness.

But the challenge is not limited to celebrities. Dance of Donate urges social media users to accept the challenge, which is to dance for at least 15 seconds and share the video online. Those who make a video are also asked to challenge at least three others to Dance or Donate and tag @unitedcancerfront and #danceordonate.

#DanceorDonate is an awareness and fundraising campaign created to help United Cancer Front continue our mission of finding a cure for cancer. Learn more at https://t.co/165TEDQVTX pic.twitter.com/dRUvd3V8JD — United Cancer Front (@ucancerfront) July 10, 2019

The United Cancer Front seeks to make an impact in the field of identifying and effectively treating cancer. The organization is designed to bring together the most recent advancements in treatment with basic science. It hopes to find new approaches to early diagnosis as well as identifying therapies specifically tailored to patients.

As The inquisitr previously reported, Kelly Clarkson accepted the challenge and uploaded a hilarious video to show her support for raising awareness for cancer research.