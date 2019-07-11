Could Amber Portwood Be Fired From ‘Teen Mom OG’ After Her Latest Arrest?

She was taken into custody on suspicion of domestic violence.

Amber Portwood is currently banned from coming anywhere near her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, and their son, one-year-old James, but could she also lose her role on Teen Mom OG?

Nearly a week after the reality star and mother of two was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, Monsters & Critics is asking readers if Portwood’s full-time position on the MTV reality series is in jeopardy due to the shocking claims being made against her.

Although the outlet noted that both Portwood and MTV have remained silent thus far in regard to her future on the show, fans of the long-running series have been weighing in on Instagram, many of whom believe the network should cut ties wit Portwood, just like they did with Jenelle Evans and David Eason.

“MTV should end their relationship with Amber Portwood because she is a repeat offender and domestic violence shouldn’t be tolerated,” one person wrote, as another added that Porwood’s behavior towards her partner should not be deemed acceptable to MTV.

A third fan told Portwood in the comments section of her latest Instagram photo that she was rooting for her prior to her arrest.

“You had so much to lose. Beyond disappointed in your choices,” the fan wrote.

According to the Teen Mom OG viewer, Portwood’s latest arrest has proven that her former boyfriend, Gary Shirley, wasn’t the issue. As fans will recall, Portwood was also arrested for getting physical with Shirley years ago.

Portwood and Glennon began their romance in 2017 after hitting it off on the set of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, which Portwood filmed with former fiancé Matt Baier.

Although many fans believed Glennon was the one for Portwood, her behavior on July 5 may have diminished any chance for a future between them, especially now that Glennon has taken steps to gain full custody of their young son.

Earlier this week, TMZ confirmed Glennon’s court filing, revealing that he had filed for an emergency hearing in hopes of being granted with sole custody of James after Portwood allegedly hit him in the neck as he held the boy.

Portwood is currently facing three felony charges, including domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery in the presence of a child.

To see more of Portwood, Glennon, their family, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.