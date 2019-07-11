Watch Ivory Coast Vs. Algeria Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Quarterfinal, Start Time, Preview

One of two remaining tournament favorites will be eliminated as Ivory Coast faces Algeria in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal.

After a wild Round of 16 that saw several of the favored teams in the 2019 African Cup of Nations suffer upsets, including host nation Egypt, only four teams entering the quarterfinal could credibly be considered among Africa’s best. Two of those teams, Senegal and Nigeria, narrowly escaped their matches on Wednesday to move on to the semifinal. But on Thursday, the other two remaining “favorites” will face off, with only one able to advance. Ivory Coast takes on Algeria in the elimination match, with the winner going on to face the Super Eagles in Sunday’s semifinals, per Bleacher Report.

Looking at history, the two countries could not be more evenly matched with each team winning eight of the previous 23 meetings dating back to 1965, per 11v11, with seven draws. The two teams will break the deadlock in the AFCON quarterfinal that will live stream from Egypt.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Ivory Coast vs. Algeria Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Eastern European Time on Thursday, July 11, at the 27,000-seat New Suez Stadium, in Suez, Egypt.

In Ivory Coast, that start time will be 4 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, and 5 p.m. Central European Standard Time in Algeria.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream starts at 5 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the match gets underway at noon p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 9 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 11 p.m. on Thursday night, Western Indonesian Time, 1 a.m. on Friday, July 12, Eastern.

In the AFCON tournament, Algeria and Ivory Coast have met eight times, with the Elephants taking three, the Desert Foxes two, with two games drawn, according to IOL Sport. When they met in the 2015 quarterfinals, the Ivorians got the best of it thanks to a brace from Wilfred Bony. But at age 30, the former Manchester City and Swansea City man has yet to score in three appearances this time around.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Serge Aurier, who captains Ivory Coast, appears likely to miss the match with an injury. Wilfred Zaha of Crystal Palace scored the lone goal in an unconvincing Round of 16 win over Mali, and is likely to retain his starting spot for the Elephants, according to Goal.com.

Napoli winger Adam Ounas has scored three goals for Algeria, in just two appearances. Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Ivory Coast vs. Algeria 2019 Africa Cup of Nations knockout game, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service will require cable or satellite service login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans of African football who do not have subscriptions to the BeIn network can also find a way to watch the Ivory Coast vs. Algeria match stream live for free without those credentials. Those prospective viewers can sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV.

Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Elephants vs. Desert Foxes match, and other upcoming AFCON knockout stage matches, live stream for free.

In Egypt, BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match, as it will in Algeria. In Ivory Coast, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based Super Sport network live streams the game, as will the French-Language network Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique.

Inside the United Kingdom, the Elephants vs. Desert Foxes live stream is set to be carried by Euro Sport Player, which also streams the match is Spain.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON knockout stage match is streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will live stream of Thursday’s 2019 AFCON showdown from Suez.

For a comprehensive list of sources around the globe that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Ivory Coast-Algeria quarterfinal match, check out the listings at Live Soccer TV.