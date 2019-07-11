Bebe Rexha’s Mother Hates Her New Song

Bebe Rexha has a lot of new music to release but someone who isn’t a fan of a certain new song is her own mother, per Irish Examiner.

One of her new tracks, “Mama” sees Rexha delve into a more darker subject matter which has made her “scared” of her own songwriting skills. Before breaking through as a successful artist, Bebe had penned songs for Eminem, Selena Gomez, and Tinashe.

After performing at the Isle Of MTV festival in Malta, Rexha expressed that her mom isn’t a fan of her new song.

“My mom hates the song. My mom absolutely hates the song. She’s like ‘I love all the melodies, but the lyrics, I don’t like them’,” she explained.

“There’s even a line in the song that says my parents are going to hate this song,” the “In The Name of Love” songstress admitted.

“I think as long as you’re honest with yourself, there’s nothing else to lose, because at least you’re being real with yourself.”

Bebe has described her new body of work as “insane” but “real” but is scared for everyone else to hear it at the same time.

“I’m scared. The song I’m about to put out is very insane. I think I say the word – I don’t even want to say it,” she teased.

Tomorrow, Rexha’s collaboration with British producer Jax Jones, “Harder” will be released worldwide. The funky artwork posted to her Instagram account shows the two in cartoon form on a can of spinach.

Bebe’s last collaboration with The Chainsmokers titled “Call You Mine,” was released on May 31. The Inquisitr wrote about one of the outfits she wore on the set of the music video, which was a sparkly leotard with fishnet tights. On Spotify, the track has already been streamed over 79.7 million times. So far, the single has peaked at No. 28 in Australia, No. 50 in the U.K., and No. 67 in the U.S.

At the moment, Rexha currently has 37.1 million monthly listeners on the app, making her the 20th most played artist in the world.

She recently graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar in Vietnam, which The Inquisitr reported. The cover sees the “Meant To Be” hitmaker look fierce in a close-up beauty shot that has a very pink aesthetic.

Last year, she released her debut album, Expectations, which sparked the hit singles, “I Got You,” “Meant To Be” with Florida Georgia Line, and “I’m A Mess.”

Her Instagram account boasts over 8.7 million followers where her posts are liked in their hundreds of thousands regularly.