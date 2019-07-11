Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Uses Her Position For Some Time With Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 12, reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is a redhead with some spunk. Although she was devastated by her ex-boyfriend, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), it appears as if she has not given up on them or what they used to have.

After Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) memorial service at Forrester Creations, Wyatt asked Sally to swing by the beach house so that he could talk to her. An optimistic Sally went to Wyatt’s place only to be told that he was ending things between them for once and for all. He told her that he wanted to be with Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Of course, Sally was upset and told him that one day he would realize that she was the one who got away and warned him that there was no such thing as a perfect woman. She said that she would always love him.

B&B fans were devastated when “Wally” broke up, especially because they knew that Flo was not who she pretended to be. Flo had pretended to be Phoebe’s biological mother so that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) would adopt her. The irony is that Wyatt chose to be with Flo because he believes that she is an honest person. He could not bring himself to forgive Sally for not telling him about Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) plans to break up Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and feels that she betrayed him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally will get her own back on Friday, July 12. She has had a rough time at work because not only does she work with Flo, but Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) keeps rubbing Wyatt and Flo’s relationship in her face. According to Highlight Hollywood, Sally will use her position as one of Forrester’s head designers for her own benefit. The redhead will send Flo, who has only just started at the company, on errands so that she can spend time with Wyatt.

While Sally might congratulate herself on her ingenuity, Wyatt may feel that she is abusing her power. Of course, once the baby swap secret comes out, Wyatt will be wishing that he appreciated Sally when he had the chance. Will Sally want Wyatt back after how he treated her? Hopefully, she will find someone who actually deserves her.

