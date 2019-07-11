WWE Rumors: Real Reason For Sami Zayn’s Absence

At last month’s WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, Sami Zayn joined his long-term associate Kevin Owens in a losing effort against New Day’s Xavier Woods and Big E. On the following episode of SmackDown Live, he teamed up with Owens, Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan to compete against New Day and fellow babyface duo Heavy Machinery, only to abandon his partners prior to their defeat.

Since then, Zayn has been absent from television, which has left the WWE Universe wondering where he is. As The Inquisitr reported, he mentioned rival promotion All Elite Wrestling during a promo segment on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, which led some pundits to believe he had backstage heat.

That’s not the case, though. Based on information given by Fightful, WrestleTalk is reporting that the superstar has been kept off television because WWE creative has nothing for him at the moment. Despite being featured prominently on television until recently, the company has no storylines for the former NXT Champion at the time of this writing.

That said, it’s clear the powers that be in WWE have high hopes for Zayn. Since returning from injury earlier this year, he’s solidified himself as one of the best heels in the company. His recent promos saw him lash into fans and act entitled to some well-received critical acclaim. All in all, he was the highlight of the shows.

By keeping him off television until there’s a programme for him, WWE is preventing one of their prized talents from going through the motions and becoming stale. When he does return, he’ll be able to hit the ground running and pick up some momentum again.

Furthermore, Zayn’s return could see him enter a programme with a current title holder. Per Cultaholic, Zayn recently participated in a social media trend that sees people create their own presidential campaign slogans by sharing their last text message. In Zayn’s tweet, he mentioned a match between him and current Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor at Summerslam.

A match with Balor at such a high profile pay-per-view is certainly an enticing prospect. The pair have a history dating back to their time together in NXT, which saw them compete for the brand’s main title. They’ve since locked horns on main roster television as well, and the matches have been very entertaining.

There’s unfinished business between the two men, and competing for a title will only add to their longstanding rivalry.