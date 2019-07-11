Tori & Zach Roloff Are Choosing Not To Find Out If Their Baby Girl Is A Little Person

While Tori and Zach Roloff have already found out they are expecting a baby girl, they have decided not to find out every single detail before she is born.

As fans of Little People Big World know, Tori and Zach are expecting baby number two this coming fall. The pair announced the news a few weeks ago to fans on social media, revealing that they were adding a baby girl to their family. Yesterday, Tori took to her Instagram stories to share an update with fans. Along with one photo from the baby girl’s ultrasound and one comparison photo between the baby girl and the couple’s son, Jackson, at the same stage during pregnancy, Tori explained to fans their decision not to find out if their new little one would be a little person like 2-year-old Jackson.

In the short clip, Tori explains that she and her husband had the option to do an amniotic draw to see if the baby would be a little person, but they opted not to because they “don’t care” either way. Roloff goes on to say that they love the baby on the way, and they can’t wait to meet her when she is born.

“They do track dwarfism from 24 week to like 32ish weeks,” Tori shared. “That’s when we found out with Jackson, but it’s never a diagnosis until they’re born.”

Back in May, The Inquisitr shared that Zach and Tori announced the exciting news that they were expecting a little girl. Along with a few family photos, the reality star penned a sweet caption to let fans in on the big news.

Loading...

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November! Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

It comes as no surprise that the series of sweet family photos along with the big announcement earned the famous pair a ton of attention from fans, with over 390,000 likes in addition to upwards of 20,000 comments. Of course, most fans chimed in to wish the pair luck with their second bundle of joy, while countless others dropped a line to say that they are big fans of the show.

And it is not just Tori and Zach who are expanding their family. The Inquisitr also recently shared that Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, and his wife, Audrey, are also expecting their second child. Though they did not reveal the gender in the post, the pair said that they are “excited” to welcome this “little blessing” to their family in January.