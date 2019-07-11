Eva Longoria, 44, Sizzles In A White Swimsuit 13 Months After Baby

Eva's showing off her post-baby body in Marbella in a white swimsuit.

Eva Longoria is showing off her toned post-baby body just over a year after welcoming her first child into the world. The stunning 44-year-old actress was spotted soaking up all the sunshine with her family this week during a sunny trip to Spain as she proudly showed some skin in a white one-piece swimsuit.

The Daily Mail published jaw-dropping new snaps of the gorgeous former Desperate Housewives star as she showed some skin in her swimsuit, which was a white design with a fun and tropical palm tree print while getting her tan on in Marbella.

Longoria shielded her eyes from the beating down sun with a pair of large oversized sunglasses on her eyes and also had her long brunette hair tied back and away from her face in a bun at the back of her head.

Proudly showing off all her hard work getting back into shape after giving birth to son Santiago in June 2017 (her first and only child with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston), Eva’s toned legs and arms were on full display as she walked around the resort while her flat and toned middle could be seen in her skintight, one-piece look.

Eva was spotted enjoying some family time in the European destination and planted a kiss on her husband’s lips as they relaxed together in the sunshine.

Eva Longoria dons palm-print swimsuit during family vacation in Spain https://t.co/fRjDRAoa68 via @DailyMailCeleb — La Casa Dei Sogni (@LaCasaDeiSogni6) July 11, 2019

The family then took a stroll together in the candid snaps shared by the site, where Longoria opted to cover up a little more by throwing on a white playsuit that matched her fun bathing suit.

Prior to showing some skin in her palm tree swimwear, the actress was putting her curves on display while spending some mother-son time with little Santiago.

As The Inquisitr reported, Eva took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in a white swimsuit while lifting up her 1-year-old son high into the air. The star had a huge grin on her face as she looked happy and healthy while gazing at her little boy.

But her most recent trip to Marbella certainly doesn’t mark the first time Longoria has given fans a look at how she’s bounced back since becoming a mom.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, it was just this past April – less than a year after the baby – that she stunned fans by rocking a plunging blue swimsuit while in St. Barths.

As for how she got back into such amazing shape so fast, Longoria admitted that she got pretty strict about her diet and even joked to Us Weekly back in May that she had been “eating air” to stay so trim.

“I haven’t drunk wine. I haven’t eaten sugar. I haven’t seen a carb in a while,” Eva told the site but admitted that much of her drastic cut-down was because she was preparing to head to Cannes in France, after which she’d be doing a lot more indulging.