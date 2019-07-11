Jenelle Evans Talks Money Making Opportunities After ‘Teen Mom 2’

Jenelle Evans shared her life on the hit reality show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. While the salaries of the cast have never been officially revealed, the girls are reportedly paid a decent amount of money for sharing their lives on television. Now that her life is no longer being documented, though, fans wonder how the former reality show star will make money. According to a report from Pop Culture, Jenelle answered that question during a recent Instagram question-and-answer session.

“Makeup kit launch, possibly another book, and other opportunities that I can’t mention at the moment,” was Jenelle’s response to the question which posed what her next financial move without the reality show was going to be.

Jenelle has been open about her makeup line, which is reportedly set to roll out in September. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, were spotted out in Washington, D.C., last month. Reportedly, the trip was made for Jenelle to meet with “potential distributors” for her makeup line.

In 2017, Jenelle released her first book, Read Between the Lines. Jenelle was not the first Teen Mom star to release a book about her life, though. Kailyn Lowry, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Farrah Abraham all released books as well.

Jenelle was introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Jenelle found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Jace. Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, gained custody of Jace and has had custody of him for the past several years although Jenelle maintains visitation with her son.

She appeared on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade where the ups and downs of her life were shown. Her husband, David Eason, appeared alongside her on the show until he was fired in 2018. Jenelle continued to share her story and even traveled to Florida to film with co-star Briana DeJesus for Season 9. However, MTV cut ties with Jenelle back in May and has already picked a replacement for her on the show. Jade Cline from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will join the cast of Teen Mom 2 for Season 9B.

Jenelle regained custody of her kids earlier this month after they were removed from her care. The former reality show star spent weeks in and out of court working to regain custody. Before the Fourth of July weekend, her kids were returned to her care and the case against her dismissed.