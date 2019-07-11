Pink Claps Back At ‘Parenting Police’ On Instagram After Sharing Photo Of Her Daughter

Alecia Moore, who goes by the stage name Pink, is letting her millions of Instagram followers know that she will not be affected by online trolls who tell her how to parent her own children, per Music News.

The “Just Give Me A Reason” hitmaker used to regularly post photos of her kids but, at one point earlier this year, she said she would stop due to being judged and trolled, which The Inquisitr reported.

Two days ago on Instagram, Pink shared a photo of her daughter, Willow, running through sprinklers on the grass. Before anyone could even comment, the “So What” chart-topper posted it with a funny caption.

“Here’s a picture of my child running through water. It wasn’t even filtered,” she wrote.

“What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was….. gasp…. working!!!! In another country!” she continued, clapping back at those who she claims police her every move.

She ended her caption with a few hashtags, expressing how she really feels.

“#instagramisfun, #f*cktheparentingpolice, #ifyoufeellikeunfollowingpleasegoddoitquickly, #opinionsarelikea**holes, #somanya**holes.”

Pink disabled comments on the post; however, her other photos which allow comments were filled with love and praise.

“You Rock Mama & you’re an incredible Mother and your hard work inspires me and so many of us,” one user wrote.

“Love how you clapped back at the haters, keep being you!” another shared.

“Seriously though… no helmet? Not even a hat?????!!!!!! #imbeingsarcastic,” a fan joked with her.

Pink is currently embarking on her “Beautiful Trauma” world tour where she is playing shows across Europe. Last month, the “There You Go” songstress played two huge shows at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. Fans declared that the show was incredible and that they had a blast, which The Inquisitr noted.

During her Liverpool performance in the U.K., a fan in the crowd went into labor, which The Inquisitr also reported. Denise Jones named the child Dolly Pink in honor of Alecia Moore’s stage name, having initially planned to call her Dolly Louise before giving birth at her concert.

Pink’s “Beautiful Trauma” world tour began in Phoenix, Arizona on March 1, 2018, and is scheduled to end on November 2, 2019 in Austin, Texas. The tour has so far visited Oceania, and North America twice.

On Spotify, Pink currently has over 23.2 million listeners, making her the 72nd most played artist in the world right now on the app.