Meghan Markle Blasted By Mom-Shaming Critics Claiming She Doesn’t Know How To Correctly Hold Baby Archie

Meghan Markle was reportedly mom-shamed by critics after being seen holding her newborn son Archie during the baby’s first public outing on Wednesday, reported The Daily Mail. Those criticizing the Duchess of Sussex claimed that she appeared to not know how to hold her baby correctly, and looked like she was about to drop him.

Meghan brought her 2-month-old son to watch his father, Prince Harry, go head-to-head against Prince William in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. The 37-year-old joined Kate Middleton and her three children at Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham, Surrey.

The majority of the mom-shamers took to popular social media site Instagram to talk about how Meghan was holding her son after photos from the outing were published publicly.

Comments included, “Meghan looks like she’s about to drop him” and “She’s gonna drop that baby,” while another Instagram user chimed in with, “Meghan doesn’t know how to carry her own baby! Such a shame.”

Other critics shamed Meghan for supposedly not dressing her baby correctly for the weather, writing “She should have put a hat and socks on the poor baby!! She is also not able to hold the baby.”

The mom-shaming escalated to the point where commenters were accusing the former Suits star of leaving her child for others to take care of so much that she didn’t even know how to properly care for him.

Despite the onslaught of internet users voicing their opinions on Meghan, many other royal fans came to the new mother’s defense, calling out the mom-shamers for being out of line and judging too harshly.

One Instagram user defended Meghan, saying, “Women support other women. Stop bullying her for only being a mum, a great one I’m sure.”

Another angered social media user expressed how they had never seen such hate between mothers, and added that all the people posting negative comments should be ashamed of themselves.

One follower of Meghan’s Instagram account explained that the reason the royal family does not share more photos of their newest addition is because of all the hatred they receive when they do.

Unaware of the hatred spewing on the internet, Meghan looked to be enjoying herself during the match, as she flashed her radiant smile towards her husband and encouraged him by holding Archie up for his father to see.

At the end of the match, the family of three shared a sweet moment, as Harry walked up to his wife and son to greet them while being careful to keep his distance as he was covered in sweat from the workout.