Miley Cyrus Had ‘Crazy’ Near-Death Flight Experience Before Glastonbury Performance

Ahead of her Glastonbury performance, Miley Cyrus had a near-death experience when flying into the U.K., per Music News.

Her older sister, Brandi Cyrus, revealed that the plane almost crashed twice. Miley was on the flight with Brandi and their mom, Tish Cyrus.

“Our plane tried to land twice and had to come back up because there were other planes in our way,” Brandi told listeners during the latest episode of her podcast, Your Favorite Thing.

“Out of nowhere, as we’re landing, we swoop back up and like bang to the left and turn. It feels crazy. [My mum and sister are] very nervous fliers, and when they get nervous they just feed off of each other, and just make each other more nervous.”

Brandi expressed that she had to be the level-headed one in the situation, as her mom and sister were both scared and had no idea what was going on.

“They finally come back and tell us, ‘No need to panic but somebody was in our lane in the sky and we were going to hit them,'” she explained on her podcast.

The same thing happened again after the plane circled the runway for 10 minutes. It was told that Tish started crying, and was worried that her youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, would be all alone if they died.

Thankfully, the plane landed safely in the U.K. ahead of Miley’s festival appearance.

Miley nailed her set at Glastonbury festival. In a review written by NME, Miley was given four out of five stars and declared a “rockstar.”

Cyrus performed a whole range of songs from her back catalog and brought out her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and rising star Lil Nas X.

Her setlist:

“Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” “Back to Black” (Amy Winehouse cover) “Mother’s Daughter” “Black Dog” (Led Zeppelin cover) “Unholy” “Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica cover) “D.R.E.A.M.” “Cattitude” “We Can’t Stop” “The Most” “Party Up the Street” “Malibu” (Gigamesh remix) “Jolene” (Dolly Parton cover) “Party In The U.S.A.” “Old Town Road” (with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus) “Panini” (performed by Lil Nas X) “On A Roll” (performed as Ashley O) “Head Like a Hole” (Nine Inch Nails Cover) “Wrecking Ball”

Earlier this year, Miley released a new EP, She Is Coming, which consists of six new songs. The lead single, “Mother’s Daughter,” comes with a political-themed music video, which fans praised via social media, per The Inquisitr.

