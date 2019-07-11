‘One Piece’ Chapter 949 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed!

One Piece Wano Arc continues to get intense with Straw Hat Pirates Captain Monkey D. Luffy meeting strong allies inside the Prisoner’s Mine. The main reason why Luffy decided to wreak havoc inside the Prisoner’s Mine is to train his Busoshoku Haki, a form of Haki that allows the user to use his spirit to create an invisible armor around themselves. However, while fighting, Luffy found out that some of his friends are also inside the Prisoner’s Mine, including Tony Tony Chopper, Kiku, and Raizo.

He also met new powerful allies like Yokozuna Kawamatsu and Hyogoro of the Flowers. The final scenes One Piece Chapter 948 featured Luffy, Kawamatsu, Raizo, Kiku, old man Hyo, and Chopper joining forces to fight Emperor Kaido’s subordinates inside the Prisoner’s Mine. Unfortunately, fans will need to wait a little longer to see what will happen next as, according to Otakukart, One Piece Chapter 949 will be officially released on July 22, while the scans will be out as early as July 19.

Otakukart also gave their own prediction for the upcoming chapter of One Piece.

“In the next chapter of One Piece, we’re likely going to see Luffy and his group fight for the prisoners at Wano. They’re going to prove to them that Wano will be free one day and that hoping isn’t for naught. At the same time, I think we’ll see more of Queen’s weapons being used because that’s the only way Babanuki and Daifugo can deal with the rebellion. I also expect us to see a bit more of the stuff from Rasetsu District because it’s been way too long since we last saw them.”

Loading...

One Piece Chapter 948 revealed how popular and respectable the Straw Hat Pirates’ allies are in the Land of Wano. Kawamatsu is one of the Nine Red Scabbards who is a samurai and the strongest sumo wrestler. Kiku, who is popularly known as Kikunojo of the Lingering Snows, is the foremost beautiful swordsman of the Land of Wano. Raizo the Mist is a ninja who is believed to be the rival of Fukurokuju, the leader of the Orochi Oniwabansu who serves the shogun of the Land of Wano, Kurozumi Orochi.

Meanwhile, in the earlier chapters of One Piece, old man Hyo was revealed to be the most famous yakuza boss in the Land of Wano 20 years ago. With the people joining his side, Luffy’s group undeniably has a strong chance of winning the battle at the Prisoner’s Mine. Showing their powers by beating Emperor Kaido’s subordinates will help the Straw Hat Pirates alliance convince the prisoners to join them in their upcoming war against the Beast Pirates.