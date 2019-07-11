Ashley Benson And Cara Delevigne Fans Are Convinced They’re Engaged

Cara Delevigne And Ashley Benson have made no secret about the fact that they’re into each other but now fans all over social media are convinced that they’re engaged.

“Cara [sic] delevingne & Ashley Benson are officially ENGAGED..!!!?!?!” one person wrote on Twitter. “Can you hear me crying?”

“Ashley benson and Cara [sic] delevingne got engaged, we won again gays,” another Twitter user wrote, clearly excited about the model and Pretty Little Liars actress tying the knot.

Although neither Ashley nor Cara has confirmed that they’re planning to get married. E! News notes that fans might believe that it’s happening because a couple of days ago, they were spotted walking hand in hand in Saint-Tropez while they each wore matching gold rings on the ring fingers of their left hands. They were also spotted kissing each other at a nightclub in Saint-Tropez and some people have been interpreting that as an indication that they were celebrating the fact that they’d gotten engaged.

But there are other voices online who are refuting the engagement rumors. On Twitter, one of Ashley Benson’s French fan pages wrote that the speculation was false.

“Elles ne se seraient pas fiancées, le photographe a démenti la nouvelle!,” they tweeted, which roughly translates to, “They are not engaged, the photographer denied the news.” Here, they’re referring to the photographer who took the photo of them kissing in the nightclub.

As E! News notes, Ashley’s mom has also dropped hints that the rumors aren’t true.

“How easy it is for so many of us today to be undoubtedly full of information yet fully deprived of accurate information,” she shared in a post on Instagram.

As Cosmopolitan Magazine reports, Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson were first seen together in May of last year as they left a Lauryn Hill concert in New York. Cara later popped on Ashley’s Instagram in a car selfie. Soon fans were seeing them kissing in public. For example, one person tweeted that she saw them making out at Saturday Night Live.

soooo cara delevingne and ashley benson were sitting next to me at @nbcsnl and were making out ! #whatislife — Sarah (@saraheart404) May 20, 2018

There were also sightings of them going for coffee dates last year, joint spa sessions and karaoke nights, all things that couples do when they want to spend time together.

Fast forward to this year and it certainly seems like things are way more serious between them. As Cosmopolitan notes, last month, Cara dedicated her award at the TrevorLIVE New York Gala to Ashley.

“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are,” she said.

“She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles.”

With such heartwarming words, it’s easy to understand why some people think they’re getting married.