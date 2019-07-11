‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Body-Shamed On Instagram For Having A ‘Dad Bod’

After a photo was leaked of the 'Game of Thrones' actor shirtless while on vacation, his fans rose to his defence.

Along with superpowers come super expectations and absolutely nobody is safe from trolls on the internet, not even Aquaman.

After Us Weekly posted a picture on Instagram of actor, Jason Momoa, with no shirt on, the comments on his “water weight” started to roll in.

Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet were in Venice, Italy last week with their children when someone leaked the photo of the actor enjoying life by the pool, according to Cosmopolitan.

The Aquaman star and Bonet have been vacationing around Europe with their two children since Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz got married in Paris on June 29. Kravitz, daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz, married her long-time boyfriend Karl Glusman.

The leaked photo shows Momoa, known for his impressive physique, wearing black board shorts with a red and yellow stripe up the side, and his signature long hair slightly disheveled.

The actor recently shaved off his beard to raise awareness of plastics pollution in the ocean but was showing a little bit of stubble in the vacation pic.

Some people asked the hunky Momoa “what happened to the abs?” and questioned how long it had been since he’d been to the gym. But the most egregious and seemingly controversial insult was when his critics blasted him for sporting a “dad bod”.

The actor’s legion of fans staked their ground and defended the former Game of Thrones heartthrob.

“So apparently people are shaming Jason Momoa’s Dad bod… you know the body where he looks like an above average fit man instead of a Spartan Warrior?” teased one person.

The controversy doesn’t seem to have phased Momoa as he has continued to post photos of his own adventures around the world on Instagram. Momoa visited his native Hawaii for Father’s Day where he went swimming with sharks. The actor is also busying himself with his campaign against plastics in the ocean. Momoa has been working with the Ball Water Corporation to create a new range of recyclable canned water products. It is set to hit the shelves in the U.S. later this year.

The actor seems to be facing the same problem as his superhero colleague, Henry Cavill. The actor, who played the title role in Superman, has spoken out about the body expectations of taking on a muscle-bound alter ego. “There’s a blessing in being Superman. You get more attention. But there’s also a curse, which is that you’d better look like Superman anytime you need to get your kit off,” he told The Guardian.

Aquaman was a big hit for DC earning $335 million in the U.S. and 1,147 billion worldwide.