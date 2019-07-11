Watch Australia Vs. England Cricket Live Stream: 2019 Cricket World Cup 2nd Semifinal, Start Time, Preview

One of the oldest and most heated rivalries in cricket takes center stage, with the final spot in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final on the line.

After underdog New Zealand shocked table-topping India — the Black Caps bowlers rallied to defend a seemingly vulnerable total of just 239, as Deadspin reported — one of cricket’s oldest and most heated rivalries moves to center stage in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, as Australia faces England in the second semifinal. The winner, of course, moves on to face New Zealand at Lord’s on Sunday. An Australia win sets up a rematch of the 2015 final, in which Australia won its fifth World Cup title. On the other side, England has never won the Cricket World Cup despite being the country that invented the game — and in fact, the Three Lions have not even played a semifinal match since 1992. But they will play one on Thursday, in a match that will live stream from Edgbaston.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Australia vs. England 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup second semifinal match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Thursday, July 11, at the 25,000-capacity Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Edgbaston, Birmingham, England. In Australia, fans can log in to the live stream starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 5:30 p.m. Western.

The match will get started for fans in India at 3 p.m. India Standard Time. In the Caribbean islands, fans can log in to the live stream starting at 5:30 a.m., Atlantic Standard Time, or 4:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. In the United States, cricket fans will need to set their alarm clocks to catch the World Cup match between Australia and England, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific. In New Zealand, whose Black Caps await the winner, the live stream starts at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

For one player, England’s Ben Stokes, there is more at stake than simply a place in the World Cup final, as CricBuzz reported. After a scandal surrounding a 2017 brawl outside a Bristol, England, pub that saw him banned from the Ashes — just a year after he allowed four sixes in the final over of the T20 World Cup final to lose to West Indies — Stokes will look to Thursday’s game for a shot at redemption.

Though Australia defeated England in their group stage match, the tournament hosts may actually be favored in the semifinal due to one factor — the ground. England has won four straight ODI matches and 10 straight (in all formats) at Edgbaston, according to Birmingham Live. On the other hand, Australia has not claimed a 50-overs victory at the Birmingham ground in 26 years.

Watch a preview of the Australia-England match, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the Australia vs. England Cricket World Cup second semifinal ODI.

Australia: 1. Aaron Finch (captain), 2. David Warner, 3. Steven Smith, 4. Peter Handscomb, 5. Marcus Stoinis, 6. Glenn Maxwell, 7. Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), 8. Pat Cummins, 9. Mitchell Starc, 10. Nathan Lyon, 11. Jason Behrendorff.

England: 1. Jason Roy, 2. Jonny Bairstow, 3. Joe Root, 4. Eoin Morgan (captain), 5. Ben Stokes, 6. Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), 7. Chris Woakes, 8. Liam Plunkett, 9. Adil Rashid, 10. Jofra Archer, 11. Mark Wood.

Nathan Stirk / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the Australia vs. England Cricket World Cup semifinal. In Australia, Foxtel Sport carries a live stream of the game.

In New Zealand, Sky Go New Zealand will live stream the World Cup match. For fans inside India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup matches. In the Caribbean, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup.

To watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the Australia vs. England match at Edgbaston in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the penultimate 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match.

Another option is Hotstar US, which continues to stream all World Cup cricket matches.