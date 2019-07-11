‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Alum Gretchen Rossi Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Gretchen and Slade welcomed Skylar Gray on Wednesday.

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi and fiancé Slade Smiley welcomed their baby girl on Wednesday.

And the name is… drumroll please…

Skylar Gray!

The RHOC alum became a mom today, but the baby will join Smiley’s brothers Gavin and Grayson as members of the blended family.

According to People, Rossi, 41, and Smiley, 50, revealed her pregnancy on The Doctors in December. This was after Smiley’s vasectomy reversal and multiple rounds of in vitro fertilization.

“We knew that we had to go through IVF in order to get pregnant,” Rossi told People, adding that they went through a round of IVF with 14 embryos and they were very excited at the time.

Rossi and Smiley had a gender reveal party as any Real Housewife would do in Laguna Hills, California in February. There were extravagant floral arrangements and the couple pulled on canons to reveal a cloud of pink smoke, revealing a they were having a girl.

In April, the reality star told Access Hollywood that she picked out the name Skylar Gray in honor of Smiley’s son who has brain cancer, saying he’s an “angel.”

In May, the couple hosted a baby shower with Bravolebrity guests like some Real Housewives of Dallas, Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Millionaire Matchmaker, and Vanderpump Rules stars.

On Tuesday, Rossi told fans that she would have a cesarean section following a scary doctor’s appointment. The couple made the “super hard decision” to have the C-section because it would be the “safest” for her and the baby.

“When you have this vision of how you want your labor and delivery to go and it doesn’t turn out [the] way you imagined, there is this sadness and internal struggle with ‘why isn’t my body cooperating’ or am I making the right decision etc.”

Rossi and Smiley went through some fertility issues during their previous round of IVF where they would have embryos transferred. Six hours before the transfer, the pair received a call from the doctor saying they all had died and that the couple was “beyond devastated.”

“That was really, really hard for me and Slade to come out of that.”

Smiley’s children come from previous relationships. He formerly dated RHOC star Jo De la Rosa and was linked to Housewife Lauri Peterson before meeting Rossi in 2009. Despite battling financial and child custody issues, the couple got engaged in 2013 and celebrated 10 years together in February.