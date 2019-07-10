Fans Want Scott Disick And Kourtney Kardashian Back Together, Here’s What Sofia Richie Reportedly Has To Say

Fans think Kourtney is still in love with Scott, despite his current relationship with Sofia Richie.

Ever since Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian split, fans have been begging them to get back together reports Hollywood Life.

The comment section went especially wild on Scott’s recent Instagram post for his daughter Penelope’s seventh birthday.

“Penelope needs mom and dad together,” commented a fan.

“Kourtney still has feelings for you. It’s never too late to get back together! After all you have kids together,” wrote another.

Some were even pleading with the Flip It Like Disick star to make it work with the eldest Kardashian sister, writing, “Please go back to Kourtney, you guys look adorable and I can tell she still loves you. Please.”

While this seems innocent enough, Kardashian fans may be forgetting their comments regarding the relationship could be hurtful to Scott’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Afterall, most 20-year-olds would be livid if people were pushing their boyfriend to get back together with their ex.

Thankfully for Scott, 36, his much younger girlfriend is handling the situation maturely. According to an insider, the model is reportedly unfazed and understanding of the comments.

“Sofia knows that Scott and Kourtney’s relationship has played out for years in the public eye and on camera for millions to see. Coupled with the fact that they have three kids together, she gets why fans would love to see them reunite,” explained the source.

The source went on to say the 20-year-old is confident in her relationship. Sofia does not believe Scott will ever stray from her, especially with his baby mama. She is also completely cool with Kourtney and was seen having a great time with her on a recent vacation. The feeling is reportedly mutual.

Despite Sofia’s chill response, not everything is going great in her relationship. As reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia’s family is not all that thrilled with Scott. A source told Radar Online Sofia’s famous father Lionel believed Scott wouldn’t be a permanent fixture in his daughter’s life. Now that the notorious bad boy is sticking around, the iconic singer is worried about his daughter’s wellbeing.

Hollywood Life also reported big sis Nicole has not given her blessing to the pair. The fashion designer is distraught over the 16-year age difference. An insider revealed Nicole pleaded with her younger sister to end the relationship, fearing Scott, who has battled with addiction, is a bad influence.

To see more of the couple, be sure to check out Scott’s upcoming show Flip It Like Disick, premiering on E! in August.