San Diego Comic-Con: Can You Throw A Battle Ax Like The Vikings?

The actors who play Lagertha and Bjorn Ironside will also in attendance at this special event.

Are you a true fan of History Channel’s Vikings? Do you obsess over the show and the history of this fierce group of people that plundered Europe during Medieval times? Well, now is your chance to immerse yourself further and try your hand at throwing axes like a Viking during the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con!

According to the official San Diego Comic-Con blog, Comic-Con attendees can try their hand at battle ax training on Saturday, July 20. For those attending on that day, the battle ax training will run from 11 a.m. through to 9 p.m. at Stop by Throw It San Diego (339 Seventh Ave).

In addition to the training, special guests from the TV series will also be making appearances. From 2 p.m. through to 3.30 p.m., actor Alexander Ludwig, who plays Bjorn Ironside in Vikings, will be attending the battle ax training. For those who want a glimpse of Bjorn’s mother, the famous shieldmaiden, Lagertha, the time to turn up is between 3.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. when Katheryn Winnick will make an appearance.

Along with the battle ax training, fans will also get a chance to test their knowledge of the Vikings TV series while there. Temporary Norse tattoos will also be on offer to help fans fully immerse themselves in the Viking experience.

While some networks have already announced their Q&A panels and the line up of cast and crew associated with the panels for San Diego Comic-Con, History Channel has not yet announced a panel for Vikings. This doesn’t mean that a panel won’t be happening. After all, Vikings is about to enter its sixth and final season and they have always had a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, so fans will likely have to be patient for a little while longer until an official announcement is made.

Prepare for battle and test your axe throwing skills on Saturday, July 20th, 11am-9pm at Throw It San Diego! We will be joined by @KatherynWinnick and @alexanderludwig for a fun-filled day of events. #Vikings #SDCC pic.twitter.com/aYwjIXDOZb — #Vikings (@HistoryVikings) July 10, 2019

In addition, San Diego Comic-Con is usually when History Channel releases a new trailer for the upcoming season of Vikings as well as announcing the premiere date. It seems likely that the network will continue in this manner with the final season of their hit historical drama series.

With Katheryn Winnick and Alexander Ludwig being present for the battle ax training exhibition on Saturday, it also seems likely that they will be present at any Vikings panel being held. Potentially, the panel will also be held on the same day as the battle ax training event. However, this is mere speculation for the time being.

Vikings will return to History Channel with Season 6. As yet, no premiere date has been announced.

San Diego Comic-Con will run from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21.