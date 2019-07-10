Was ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Alleged Attack On Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Fueled By Drugs?

Amber Portwood was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence last Friday.

Amber Portwood was arrested last Friday on suspicion of domestic violence but was her alleged attack on boyfriend Andrew Glennon fueled by drugs?

While rumors began swirling earlier this week which suggested Portwood was under the influence of something at the time she was thrown behind bars, an insider has confirmed to People magazine that drugs were not a factor.

“The situation is a little more complicated than what’s been reported. There was an argument that escalated and now they aren’t allowed to communicate,” a source explained to the outlet on July 10. “There were no drugs involved.”

According to the report, the Teen Mom OG star and mother of two was arrested on July 5 after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend of two years, Glennon, as he held their one-year-old son, James. Then, just days after the incident, Glennon made it clear that he and Portwood would not soon reconcile as he went to court and filed for full custody of the child.

Following Portwood’s controversial arrest, Portwood was charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. Page Six was first to report news of Portwood’s charges.

“This is a very challenging time for Amber, who loves her son more than anything,” the source added. “Now she will need to determine next steps following what just occurred, but she has a great lawyer.”

While Portwood has been open about her past struggles with drugs, she claimed to have gotten clean and turned her life around after serving a 17-month prison term years ago.

In a police report created at the time of the July 5 incident, it was noted that Glennon had texted law enforcement and informed them that he and his son were in danger. He also said he needed “help” and that it wasn’t the first time Portwood had been violent with him.

During their dispute, Portwood was accused of hitting Glennon in the side of his neck with her shoe while her young son remained unharmed.

Portwood and Glennon began dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. and welcomed their son, James, on May 8, 2018.

Portwood is also mom to 10-year-old Leah, who she shares with Gary Shirley.

To see more of Portwood, Glennon, and their family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.