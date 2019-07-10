Denise Richards Not Sure Whether ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Or ‘RHOBH’ Has More Drama

Denise Richards has a lot of drama going on in her life!

As fans know, the actress turned reality star is incredibly busy these days between shooting for the reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and acting in the popular soap opera The Bold And the Beautiful. She has shared photos from both of her most recent endeavors on social media and as fans know, she’s usually pretty candid in her posts. Earlier today, the mother of three took to her account to share a photo of herself and her pooch with a telling caption.

Denise appears to be the mastermind behind the photo, holding her arm just in front of her and snapping selfie with her beloved Chihuahua in her hands. The actress tagged the post in Los Angeles and she poses with a fence and a lemon tree just behind her. Richards wears her long, blonde dyed locks up in a messy bun and dons minimal makeup for the image.

It looks like a hot summer day in California with Richards rocking a grey tank top with a black swimsuit underneath. In the caption of the image, she mentions both shows that she stars in while joking that she doesn’t know if RHOBH or The Bold and The Beautiful has more drama following the season finale of the hit Bravo show. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the 48-year-old plenty of attention with over 30,000 likes in addition to upwards of 900 comments.

While some fans commented on the image to let Richards know that they loved her on RHOBH, countless others simply chimed in to share their thoughts on the show. A few other followers had thoughts on The Bold and The Beautiful.

“Loved ya this season!! Back off Camille!! Can’t wait for reunion!!” one follower commented on the photo.

“Loved you on the housewives…keep being your authentic self,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“Your pup!!! You are the best thing to happen to RHOBH, please don’t leave. Ever,” another fan wrote with a series of heart-eye emoji.

And while her first season of RHOBH was definitely a roller coaster of a ride with a lot of drama, there were also some special moments that were important to Richards. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality star admitted that she was touched by all the support she received when she opened up about her daughter Eloise on the show, who has special needs.

“I was so touched at how supportive and really wonderful everyone has been, sharing their stories and bringing it out in the open” Richards shared. “It was really pretty incredible.”

The highly-anticipated Housewives reunion is set to air Tuesday, July 16 on Bravo.