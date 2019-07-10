Lisa Vanderpump Is Expanding TomTom Amid Filming On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8

TomTom opened during the seventh season.

Lisa Vanderpump has big plans after quitting her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons on the show.

According to a report from Click 2 Houston on July 10, an Entertainment Tonight report recently confirmed that amid filming on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which began this past spring, Vanderpump is expanding her West Hollywood restaurant.

As the outlet explained, Vanderpump is planning to double the size of the venue, which she opened with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz in August of last year during production on Vanderpump Rules Season 7. As for the estimated date of completion, the bigger TomTom will reportedly be complete by sometime this fall.

As fans have seen on Vanderpump Rules and on social media, TomTom has become a huge success, and in recent months, a number of celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus, have visited the venue.

While opening the restaurant last year was certainly hectic for Vanderpump, who also has two other restaurants, including SUR Restaurant and PUMP Lounge, just down the street, that didn’t stop her from expanding her restaurant empire just months later, and in March, she opened her newest spot in Las Vegas, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

During last night’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 finale, Vanderpump was seen in Las Vegas with her costar, Camille Grammer, but her over-the-top opening, which was attended by several members of the Vanderpump Rules cast, wasn’t featured on the series.

While Vanderpump won’t be appearing on any further episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she will continue to be seen on Vanderpump Rules, and if rumors are true, she will soon be launching an additional spinoff with the staff working at her new Las Vegas restaurant.

In May, about two months after the restaurant first opened, an insider close to the E! Network told Radar Online that Vanderpump was in talks to film a new show at the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

“Lisa has been discussing the possibility of a spinoff to Vanderpump Rules at her new restaurant and Caesar’s Palace for several months now,” the insider said. “Although it is still in the developmental state, everyone at E! knows that where there is a restaurant with Lisa’s name on it, there is sure to be money.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.