Catherine Zeta-Jones Quotes Audrey Hepburn, Flashes Smile In Stunning Black & White Instagram Share

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared several stunning selfies with her 2.6 million Instagram followers since joining the social platform, and her most recent is a gorgeous artistic shot that references a cinematic icon in the caption.

In the shot, Zeta-Jones is pictured sitting on a flight of aged wooden steps with a stunning set of French doors visible in the background. She opted to wear a gorgeous white gown that covered every inch of skin and left her looking absolutely radiant. The gown has several different textures, from almost sheer panels to lace cuffs to embroidered details on the skirt and sleeves. Zeta-Jones has a huge smile on her face, and her raven locks looked glossy yet textured.

Zeta-Jones accompanied the stunning selfie with a quote from Hollywood legend Audrey Hepburn which deals with the subject of true beauty. Her followers adored both the picture itself and the wisdom that Zeta-Jones shared through the quote in the caption, and the photo received over 14,100 likes in just an hour.

One of her followers complimented the actress, saying she is “like a fine wine. Better with age… always truly beautiful and now amazingly beautiful.”

Another follower remarked “your happiness glows” while yet another said “no words for this one.”

Many fans simply expressed their appreciation for the photo by leaving a string of emoji.

Zeta-Jones has spent a fair bit of time reflecting on beauty and her perspective on the matter. The stunning actress has been in the industry for decades now, having made her debut in 1990.

In an interview last year with the Daily Mirror, Zeta-Jones discussed the shift in her perspective as she aged in the entertainment industry.

“What shaped me as an actor, more than anything, is getting older. I genuinely lost my mojo. I didn’t like it very much anymore. I was on a successful path, there wasn’t any crisis or anything. And I remembered how I started off so young and became successful, because I was fearless… somewhere along the middle, I got frightened again and I started to question myself as an actor, my choices.”

Zeta-Jones caused a bit of controversy with the interview with the outlet, as she admitted that she was tired of being humble. She discussed all the positive things in her life, and claimed that she wasn’t okay with apologizing for any of it anymore.

The Welsh beauty continues to thrive in the industry, and has been married to actor Michael Douglas since 2000. She has two children with the actor.