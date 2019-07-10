Carrie Underwood Wows In Tight Tank For ‘Cowboy’ Insta-Snaps

Carrie Underwood doesn’t need a glittery stage dress to wow her fans. The American Idol winner is loved for her low-key vibes, real feel, and continuing to channel her country roots despite being a mainstream star. The Cry Pretty singer has updated her Instagram in the simplest way possible – sending out shots of herself on an equestrian outing. It looks like the 36-year-old was proving a knockout in her latest collage.

Earlier today, Carrie updated her Instagram. Four photos showed the singer with her husband Mike Fisher – Carrie took the time to tag Mike. It looked like Carrie was in selfie mode today – all of her snaps suggested her to be holding the camera. Fans got the inside scoop on this husband and wife’s animal-centric day, plus a reminder of how cute they are together.

Carrie looked nothing short of stunning. Her makeup-free face was glowing and her blonde hair looked perfect – while three out of the four snaps showed the mother of two wearing a helmet, one picture did see the star without the headwear. Carrie appeared appropriately clad for a sporty day. Her white tank top was a tight one, but everything about it seemed fitting for a day amid animals and grass. It also came suitable for the time of year.

Given that the photos were selfies, fans weren’t treated to the rest of Carrie’s outfit. They were, however, shown a muscular and toned set of shoulders alongside a golden tan. Likewise Carrie’s witty ability to have fun with emojis.

This much-loved couple has been in the news this year for the best reason possible – January marked the arrival of their second child Jacob. Carrie and Mike are now parents to two boys.

Carrie has been open about the difficulties she faced following miscarriages – prior to welcoming Jacob, Carrie had three miscarriages in the space of two years. Her words to The Guardian came as moving ones.

“I think you feel silly being so attached to something that you knew about for this long. But I still feel it, you know. I mean it took me a while to be able to sing certain songs and be able to get through them without really going there. It doesn’t go away. Ever.”

Fans would likely agree that Carrie looked happy, healthy, and on top form today. Her update had racked up over 26,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Carrie should follow her Instagram.