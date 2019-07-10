The Actors On Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Make Up To $350,000 Per Episode

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, who plays 'Eleven,' makes the most out of her young costars.

The young actors on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things make more in an episode of the popular show than most Americans make in a year, according to cabletv.com.

The highest paid actors on the series, according to the report, are adult actors Winona Ryder, who plays “Joyce Byers,” and David Harbour, who plays “Jim Hopper.” Both Ryder and Harbour bring in $350,000 per episode.

But they are not the only Stranger Things stars bringing in that much. Millie Bobby Brown, who is known for her role as “Eleven,” makes just as much as her adult costars, also bringing in $350,000 per episode.

Stranger Things is a Netflix-produced science fiction horror show that debuted to mass popularity in 2016. The first season had eight episodes, the second totaled nine episodes and the recently-released third season contained eight.

According to math done by cabletv, Brown’s salary for the show works out to $3,960 per hour. The role of “Eleven” has been a breakout role for the British teen, who prior to Stranger Things had guest roles on Grey’s Anatomy and Modern Family. Since her rising popularity as a result of the Netflix sci-fi hit, the model and actress has had roles with Calvin Klein and Converse, and has appeared in several music videos including Maroon 5’s 2018 hit “Girls Like You” featuring Cardi B, per HYPEBAE.

And, while Brown makes the most out of any of the young actors on the show for her portrayal of “Eleven,” many of her costars are not too far behind.

Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Noah Schnapp all bring in $250,000 per episode of Stranger Things. Noah Schnapp and Dacre Montgomery make $150,000 for each episode.

While Schnapp and Montgomery may bring in significantly less than some of their costars, the two still make more than three times the amount per episode the average American makes in a year. Per USA Today, the average American brings home $47,060 each year.

Stranger Things has had massive success since its first season three years ago. On Monday, Netflix took to Twitter to let fans know that the show was breaking ratings records for the movie and television streaming website.

“40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show since its July 4 global launch — more than any other film or series in its first four days,” the account tweeted Monday. And 18.2 million have already finished the entire season.

The third season of Stranger Things premiered on Netflix on July 4 of this year.