Zara Larsson Shows Off Toned Legs In Mini Skirt: ‘Those Are Definitely Fantastic Legs, 10/10’

Zara Larsson has recently been promoting her latest single “All The Time” in London, U.K.

This morning, the Swedish hitmaker was photographed entering and leaving the Capital FM studios because she appeared on their breakfast show. Larsson posed for photographers, which The Daily Mail reported and wore a very pink aesthetic number.

Zara wore a baby pink mini skirt with a train behind it which showed off her toned legs. She had on a white T-shirt tucked into it while accessorizing her look with silver heels, gold earrings and a small handbag, which was also pink. Larsson’s hair was shoulder length, wavy, and looked very happy to be seen.

The Daily Mail is known for its negativity in the comments sections, but Larsson seems to be adored by their readers.

“Those are definitely fantastic legs. 10/10,” one person wrote.

“She looks cute,” another said.

“Super naturally pretty,” a third stated.

Before the release of her latest single, “All The Time,” Zara shared multiple different artworks for the song which were taken from the music video. The Inquisitr reported one of the looks where she looked like she was letting out her inner Baby Spice. To date, her new single has peaked at No. 76 in the U.K. and No. 19 in Sweden. On Spotify, the track has been streamed over 11 million times.

posing for papzzzzz 3 2 1 ???? pic.twitter.com/wFhDJAusvt — Fred (@TG4FRED) July 10, 2019

According to Billboard, Zara is currently embarking on a tour with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in Europe. She started performing on his tour on May 24 in Lyon, France. She is currently going all over the continent and will perform her final show on August 11 in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Larsson rose to fame in Sweden at the age of 10 in 2008 after winning their equivalent of Britain’s Got Talent.

After the release of her debut album, 1, Zara was ready to release her second album worldwide.

Her first worldwide smash hit was taken from her second studio album. The single “Lush Life” propelled her career around the world. It peaked at No. 1 in Sweden while entering the top five in Australia, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, and the U.K. It charted in the U.S. and peaked at No. 75.

Zara’s second studio album, So Good, contained multiple singles that went multiplatinum around the world — “Ain’t My Fault,” “I Would Like,” and “Never Forget You” with MNEK to name a few. The album topped the charts in Sweden while peaking at No. 7 in the U.K. and Australia.

Since then, Larsson has been gearing up for the release of her third studio album. Her singles “Ruin My Life,” “Don’t Worry Bout Me,” “WOW,” and “All The Time” are expected to feature on it.

On Spotify, Zara has over 20 million monthly listeners. Currently, she is the 95th most played artist in the world on the app.