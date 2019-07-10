‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers For Season 2: Initial Teasers About Upcoming Run Begin To Emerge

This fall, fans will be able to check out Season 2 of The Masked Singer. Spoilers about what is on the way are beginning to emerge and viewers will be anxious to see if the series can top what they did during its debut season.

According to People, Season 2 will premiere on Fox on September 25. The Masked Singer spoilers tease that 16 contestants will battle one another and the new season kicks off with a 2-hour episode.

It looks like all the key personalities are back for Season 2. Nick Cannon is hosting again, and the judges’ panel will include Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong. In addition, it sounds as if the basic premise of the show remains essentially the same.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, one of the costumes coming up in the new season will be an egg. Some initial images of that egg costume have been shown in video clips and some fans are already starting to speculate about which celebrity is wearing it.

Now, some additional Masked Singer spoilers about the costumes incorporated into Season 2 have been revealed. There will also be a leopard as well as a flamingo. The sneak peeks that have just been released by Fox also tease that there are costumes representing a fox, a skeleton, a butterfly, and an eagle.

Costume designer Marina Toybina told Entertainment Weekly that for Season 2, she worked to make the costumes easier for the celebrities to move in and the masks easier to see through. She also said they are quite detailed and the team worked to make them very playful for the stage.

The Butterfly was designed to be “mythical and magical,” and it has a ton of beading incorporated. Apparently, The Masked Singer costume designers pulled in some tidbits sparked by fashion runway shows like the infamous Victoria’s Secret one to make this one especially impressive.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Costumes Unveiled – Get Ready For Egg, Flamingo, Leopard https://t.co/N9QvYDrrXs pic.twitter.com/hvd8i6iukg — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 10, 2019

The Masked Singer spoilers tease that there is a lot of variety in the costumes this year, more than what viewers saw in Season 1. There are animals, mythical creatures, and other creations, and the show teases that it’s going to be really wild.

The first season was a huge hit and it looks like that has changed the process for casting in a way. The Masked Singer spoilers shared by E! News reveals that celebrities are coming to producers asking to be a part of the cast and the show isn’t having to beg people to sign up this time around.

Here we go again! Meet some of #TheMaskedSinger season 2 contestants https://t.co/rYKJMsI7HL — E! News TV Scoop (@eonlineTV) July 10, 2019

While some celebrities were identified by determined fans before they were revealed on-air during Season 1, the show had a lot of security measures in place to keep as many details under wraps as possible. It looks like they’re doing the same for Season 2, but it might be a little tougher to keep spoilers from emerging this time.

Who will be competing on Season 2 of The Masked Singer? Spoilers regarding this next group of celebrities will surely start to emerge over the coming month or two and fans cannot wait to get started when it premieres on September 25.