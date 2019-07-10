Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle tried to get a job on The Wendy Williams Show as a model, Williams revealed on Wednesday’s episode. According to Page Six, Markle had worked as a “briefcase girl” on Deal or No Deal and wanted to try out her luck on the hit talk show.

“Meghan wanted to work here,” Williams announced.

“She came here to be on one of our models,” Williams added. “We do the fashion — things like that. This was before she met the man — the redhead — Harry, but Meghan knows ‘Wendy Show.'”

The new mom gave up on acting when she married Prince Harry in 2018, but before then she had appeared on several shows, including Deal or No Deal and, most famously, Suits.

Of appearing as a “briefcase girl,” Markle said that she was trying to make some money while working in a U.S. embassy.

“I would put that in the category of things I was doing while I was auditioning to try to make ends meet. I went from working in the U.S. Embassy in Argentina to ending up on ‘Deal.’ It’s run the gamut,” she said. “Definitely working on ‘Deal or No Deal’ was a learning experience, and it helped me to understand what I would rather be doing.”

Williams’ announcement comes after Markle has been facing scrutiny over her Wimbledon attendance. According to Entertainment Tonight, Markle didn’t want her photo taken at the event. A fan attempted to snap a pic, but the Duchess’ security guards moved in to ask the man to stop. This incensed people at the event, who said that Markle had allowed other people to take photos of her. They also upset sports fans by being seated in an area with no other event-goers around them rather than sitting in the royal box.

Loading...

The controversy didn’t end there. Apparently, Markle failed to wear the appropriate gear for a Wimbledon game, choosing to show up in denim for the event. The All England Club members in attendance felt that the outfit was too casual for the event, which meant she couldn’t sit in the royal box.

A spokesperson for the palace said that Markle’s behavior wasn’t as controversial as people are making it out to be. They said, according to Elle magazine, it isn’t unusual for members of the royal family to ask people not to take their photo while they are out in public.