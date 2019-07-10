Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Hit Charity Polo Match With All 4 Kids To Watch Princes Harry & William

It was a day filled with family support for Prince William and Prince Harry as they competed in a charity polo match. Their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both attended the event to cheer on their husbands, and it turns out that they brought children George, Charlotte, Louis, and even baby Archie along.

People details that the families were at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. The event is designed to raise both awareness and money for charities that William and Harry support.

Royal fans are accustomed to seeing George, 5, and Charlotte, 4 out at events, but Louis, 1, and two-month-old Archie are quite new at this. It seems that Kate and William’s children played a bit while the polo match was held as Meghan snuggled little Archie.

Duchess Catherine wore a fitted pink dress and Castaner espadrilles with sunglasses perched atop her head. Duchess Meghan donned a loose-fitting olive green dress and wore oversized sunglasses.

Hello notes that the charity event was held in honor of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was killed last fall in a helicopter crash. He had been the president of the Ham Polo Club for several years and owned the Leicester City Football Club. After his death, Prince William and Duchess Kate paid tribute to the Thai businessman who had such an impact on the sport.

More than 15 charities will be helped as a result of this charity match. While Prince Harry and Prince William have become somewhat distanced from one another in recent months, they have come together for this polo event. In fact, Express notes that this is the first joint event the brothers have done this year.

Photos taken while Meghan and Kate were watching the event showed the Duchess of Sussex giving Archie a kiss on his forehead and the Duchess of Cambridge playing with little Louis as he explored. While Kate is a fairly regular attendee at her husband’s polo matches, it seems this is the first time Louis has joined in on the fun.

It looks like Prince William and Prince Harry were on opposing teams for the charity match and they had some moments of facing off against one another. So far, photos don’t seem to show Kate or Meghan interacting much, if at all, but it did not go unnoticed that they both attended. There have been plenty of rumors swirling about the discord that supposedly has developed between the two royal families.

Royal fans love every opportunity to see George and Charlotte, and they are thrilled that Louis and Archie were brought to the charity event as well. Could this be a sign that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, along with Prince Harry and Prince William, are managing to set aside some of their supposed differences now?