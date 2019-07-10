Dove Cameron Posts Emotional Goodbye To ‘Descendants’ Costar Cameron Boyce: ‘I Have Close To Nothing Left’

The Disney Channel star breaks down in an emotional tribute to her longtime friend.

Dove Cameron has broken her silence on the death of her longtime friend and Descendants costar, Cameron Boyce. The Disney Channel star posted an emotional, multi-part video to Instagram, which showed her saying goodbye to her beloved friend, Us Weekly reports.

In the video, Dove Cameron, 23, broke down as she read a handwritten note she penned in tribute to Boyce, who died in his sleep following a seizure on July 6. Dove, who described Cameron Boyce as an “earth angel,” explained that it took her several days to speak out about her friend’s sudden passing because her system is still in shock. The Liv and Maddie star also revealed that she went to therapy before speaking about Cameron’s death.

“I felt really weird about posting about Cameron on social media because I felt really emotional and private and intimate and social media is the opposite of that,” Dove admitted.

The actress said the past 72 hours since Cameron Boyce’s death have felt like “weeks,” and that she finally decided to get through her loss by being “expressive and connective.”

In the emotional, black-and-white video, which was filmed in a bedroom, Dove repeatedly broke down as she talked about her six-year friendship with Boyce, whom she said helped get her through some of her darkest times.

“Cameron was one of my favorite people alive in the world, though I know that’s not unique to me. Cameron was magic. An earth angel. Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, got me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns. He would whisper the dance moves to me on live television when I didn’t know what I was doing or hold my hand quietly to communicate wordlessly when we both knew we were thinking the same thing.”

Dove also said Boyce, who started out as a child dancer and actor, was “undoubtedly the most talented person most of us will ever know.”

The Descendants star described the late actor and philanthropist as “always good and kind,” “selfless and generous,” and “the ultimate example of a human being.”

Broken to the core. Rest in peace Cameron Boyce. https://t.co/kxbTAiAPYD pic.twitter.com/uCeClayTDr — E! News (@enews) July 7, 2019

In one of the most heartbreaking moments of the video, the 23-year-old star went on to express her condolences to Cameron Boyce’s parents and sister.

“You are all I can think about,” Dove told the Boyce family. “My heart aches for you, I’m broken for you. I have close to nothing left, which tells me some small percentage about how you must be feeling.”

In a tearful closing, Dove said goodbye to Cameron, calling him a “gift.”

“We can all only hope to be half of the human that you were and you deserved so much more time. Bye to an earth angel. I will spend the rest of my life missing and loving you and all the better for knowing you.”

You can see Dove’s emotional tribute to Cameron below.

Cameron Boyce starred alongside Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, and Booboo Stewart in Disney Channel’s Descendants movie franchise. Boyce, who started his Disney Channel career on the sitcom Jessie, played Cruella De Vil’s son Carlos in all three Descendants TV movies. Dove is the first of the series’ main stars to speak out about Cameron’s death.

A source told E! News that Boyce’s Descendants costars are in “complete shock” over the news of his passing at age 20.

“They were getting ready for Descendants 3 press and had really been looking forward to being together again,” the insider said. “The cast is incredibly close and this is such a devastating loss. They’ve all been texting since they got the news. It’s going to take a long process to heal.”

The insider also revealed that the Descendants 3 cast members have been “leaning on each other to get through” the tragedy.

Descendants 3 is scheduled to premiere on Disney Channel Friday, August 2.