Angelina Jolie Is Magnificent In New ‘Maleficent 2’ Trailer, Looks Healthy And Strong In A $6,000 Dress

As usual these days, Angelina Jolie has been busy tending to her flock of kids while making movies faster than seems humanly possible.

Although this big star has had fans worried that she has become too thin, Angie seems to have gained at least a little weight, as The Inquisitr recently pointed out.

In fact, the alluring actress seems larger than life in the trailer for her new movie, Maleficent: Mistress of All Evil — also know as Maleficent 2. The upcoming Disney film is the sequel to the 2014 Maleficent, an adaptation of Sleeping Beauty.

Other actors included in the cast are Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville.

The fresh movie follows the unpredictable sorceress as she attempts to protect her adopted daughter, Aurora (Fanning) and her magical kingdom, according to Walt Disney Studios.

A complete synopsis has been detailed by Comics Beat.

“The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family.”

The fantasy adventure’s new trailer takes a deep dive into this dark story. While Aurora hopes to marry Prince Phillip, Maleficent is completely opposed to the concept and tells her adopted daughter that the union is not going to happen. Things go downhill from there, as the movie’s synopsis promises.

While also posted on Jolie’s Instagram account, the tantalizing trailer — which runs for an exciting 2 minutes and 17 seconds — has racked up more than 5 million views after being available for less than 24 hours on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Jolie has already moved on to her next movie project, Those Who Wish Me Dead. During a break in filming, the Hollywood star spent time with her godmother, British actress Jacqueline Bisset, according to The Daily Mail.

The 44-year-old and the 74-year-old practically looked like twins when the duo stepped out for some quality time in the City of Light.

For their outing, Angelina opted for a dreamy dress by The Row that cost $6,000. The understated frock was white, one of Jolie’s favorite colors when it comes to clothing, and was cinched with a red belt. The skirt featured flowing pleats and billowy sleeves that made the world famous thespian look chic yet not intimidating, healthy but not overly so.

Angie’s companion wore a lovely cream-colored suit with a plain white top underneath the tailored jacket. Bisset opted for a chunky gold statement necklace complimented by multiple gold bangles to complete the look.

Both celebrities wore sunglasses. They also opted for nude heels but Jacqueline’s rocked black toes while Angie’s were solid beige.

No doubt this duo enjoyed their day off while soaking up plenty of Paris vibes as they dressed not to impress but to blend in with always fashionable Parisians.

Meanwhile, details regarding Maleficent: Mistress of Evil have been released along with the fresh trailer. The movie — starring Angelina Jolie who reprises the very evil title character — is set to hit theaters nationwide on October 18.

